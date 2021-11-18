Penske Logistics Celebrates 2021 Premier Driver Recognition Program Recipients

"I am very proud of our 2021 Premier Driver Recognition Program recipients," stated Marc Althen, Penske Logistics president. "It is my honor to lead the best of the best. I appreciate all of their efforts during the most challenging of times that we have experienced during the pandemic."

The Penske Logistics 2021 Driver Wall of Fame inductees:

Shawn Daly , Michigan

, Michael Ebenhoeh , Michigan

, Jeffrey Farley , Michigan

, Richard Mulherin , Michigan

The Premier Driver Recognition Program has four levels to honor consecutive safe driving without any preventable injuries or incidents: Diamond (20 years), Platinum (15 years), Gold (10 years) and Silver (5 years). The four members of this year's Driver Wall of Fame are also Diamond Class members.

This is the fifth straight year that Penske Logistics has inducted a new Driver Wall of Fame class. There are now 72 all-time members on display at Penske's global headquarters in Reading, Pennsylvania.

