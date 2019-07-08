Penske Logistics Earns Supplier Excellence Award from Novelis

READING, Pa., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Logistics was recently recognized by Novelis with a supplier excellence award for logistics solutions. Penske is a leading provider of dedicated transportation to Novelis North America and it is an integral part of its closed-loop aluminum supply chain serving top automakers.

Penske's closed-loop dedicated trucking operation for Novelis shuttles aluminum coils from Oswego, New York to automotive stamping plants in Michigan, and then transports the aluminum scrap back to Oswego to be recycled and formed into new coils. The entire process runs 24 hours a day, 365 days a year – with a loaded Penske truck heading out on the road approximately every 40 minutes.

"We're sincerely honored to be recognized by Novelis with this award," said Marc Althen, president of Penske Logistics. "We thank Novelis for their business and spirit of partnership in working together. I'm especially thankful for the award as it recognizes the efforts of our talented team of safe, professional truck drivers, staff, and management team, who support our operation every day."

With increasing fuel efficiency standards, lightweighting demands and the evolving mobility ecosystem, automakers are turning to Novelis aluminum for innovative, sustainable solutions that enable the next generation of vehicles. Many of the world's premier brands rely on aluminum made by Novelis to help design the safest, strongest and most durable cars and trucks.

"Congratulations to the Penske team for this award and thank you for the strong partnership in safety, quality, delivery performance and innovation," said Marco Palmieri, SVP and president, Novelis North America. "The closed loop recycling system is a great example of realizing our company purpose, shaping a sustainable world together."

About Novelis

Novelis Inc. is driven by its purpose to shape a sustainable world together. As a global leader in innovative products and services and the world's largest recycler of aluminum, we partner with customers in the automotive, beverage can and specialties industries to deliver solutions that maximize the benefits of sustainable lightweight aluminum throughout North America, Europe, Asia and South America. The company is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, operates in 10 countries, has approximately 11,000 employees and recorded $12.3 billion in revenue for its 2019 fiscal year. Novelis is a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries Limited, an industry leader in aluminum and copper, and metals flagship company of the Aditya Birla Group, a multinational conglomerate based in Mumbai, India. For more information, visit novelis.com and follow us on Facebook at facebook.com/Novelis Inc. and Twitter at twitter.com/Novelis.

About Penske Logistics

Penske Logistics is a wholly owned subsidiary of Penske Truck Leasing. With operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, Penske Logistics provides supply chain management and logistics services to leading companies around the world. Penske Logistics delivers value through its design, planning and execution in transportation, warehousing and freight management. To learn more visit: penskelogistics.com

