Penske Logistics Executive Receives 2022 Women in Supply Chain Award

READING, Pa., Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jamie Rigot, vice president of dedicated contract carriage operations for Penske Logistics, has been named among the winners of Supply & Demand Chain Executive's 2022 Women in Supply Chain Award. The award honors female supply chain leaders whose accomplishments and mentorship set a strong foundation for women at all levels of a company's supply chain.

Rigot oversees dedicated contract carriage operations for the company's central region. Dedicated contract carriage, or DCC, is a logistics solution that dedicates equipment and drivers to a single customer, resulting in greater efficiency and reduced costs for shippers.

"Jamie's passion for innovation and problem-solving have led to exceptional outcomes for our organization and our customers," said Dave Eaton, senior vice president of DCC operations. "She is an outstanding role model for future leaders in our organization, and more than deserving of this recognition."

Rigot is a founding member of the Penske Women in Logistics professional development network, as well as an additional mentorship program for women in logistics launched in 2021. She has spearheaded several critical initiatives related to process improvement, enhanced collaboration, information technology and driver recruitment.

Rigot was previously named by Fox Sports as one of the most powerful women in NASCAR. She was also recently featured on Supply Chain Digital's Top 100 Women list.

"At Penske Logistics, the diverse backgrounds, perspectives and talents of our associates enable us to provide the most creative and innovative solutions for customers," said Rigot. "I'm honored and grateful for the opportunity to highlight the importance of gender diversity in our industry."

