Penske Logistics Freight Brokerage Operations Committed to Expansion with Hirings and New Office Openings

Penske Logistics

01 Jun, 2023, 09:05 ET

READING, Pa., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Logistics, a leading third-party logistics provider, is ramping up its freight brokerage capabilities this year with increased hiring and the opening of two new locations in the United States. Penske has introduced new offices in Chicago and Edison, New Jersey. 

The Chicago location, on 500 W. Madison St., is 9,000-square-feet in size. There are expected to be 80 associates housed there in the location's first 12 months. These associates will have sales, account management, operations and customer success responsibilities.

Over in Edison, New Jersey, at 110 Fieldcrest Ave., the offices are comprised of 5,000-square-feet. There will be associates working in operations, customer success and logistics coordination. There are expected to be 25-30 associates working from this location in the next year.

"We are opening these new offices to support our freight brokerage expansion goals and to be closer to population centers that feature a wealth of supply chain talent," stated Jeff Bullard, senior vice president of operations – freight management, Penske Logistics. "While many of our new hires will be based in Chicago, we will also add new associates to existing locations in Beachwood, Ohio, Reading, Pennsylvania, and Corona, California."

Brian Kenney, vice president of brokerage, Penske Logistics: "The growth of our freight brokerage offerings will provide our customers with increased access to additional capacity and flexible solutions, which are sorely needed in this unpredictable economic environment," Kenney added.

Penske Logistics has in excess of $7.1 billion in freight under management for its customers. When there are supplemental freight needs, Penske Logistics will ensure that a customer's freight will reach its destination safely while on time and on budget. Penske offers award-winning freight brokerage solutions to aid with seasonal needs, capacity surges and challenging lanes. The company executes thousands of daily loads all while providing reliable transportation modes.

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania. The company is a leading provider of innovative supply chain and logistics solutions. Penske offers solutions including dedicated transportation, distribution center management, lead logistics, freight management, transportation management, freight brokerage, and a comprehensive array of technologies to keep the world moving forward. Visit PenskeLogistics.com to learn more.

SOURCE Penske Logistics

