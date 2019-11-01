Penske Logistics Premier Driver Recognition Program Welcomes Eight-Person Driver Wall of Fame Class

Now in its third year, the Penske Logistics Driver Wall of Fame has 49 all-time members on display at the company's global headquarters in Reading, Pennsylvania.

The Penske Logistics 2019 Driver Wall of Fame inductees:

Athern Archer, Jr. , Michigan

, Melvin Bartsoff, Jr. , Michigan

, David Jones , Kansas

, Harold Legge , Ontario

, David Pearson , Ontario

, Charles Van Winkle , Indiana

, James Weiss , Indiana

, Jerry Wood , Indiana

Marc Althen, Penske Logistics president: "It is my distinct honor to welcome these 2019 Driver Wall of Fame inductees. Their names, and their stories, will become a permanent part of our company's history of valuing safety while providing world-class customer service."

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia.

