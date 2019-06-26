Penske Logistics Recognized by Nissan for Supplier Excellence
Jun 26, 2019, 13:00 ET
READING, Pa., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Penske Logistics was awarded a 2019 Nissan Supplier Excellence Award at the automaker's annual supply chain logistics conference. Penske was recognized for its advanced use of transportation management technology (TMS) within its ClearChain® technology suite.
"We're sincerely honored to be recognized by Nissan and we truly appreciate their business," said Marc Althen, president of Penske Logistics. "Congratulations to our associates who support the Nissan account every day. This award would not be possible without your efforts in supporting our customer."
Penske Logistics provides trucking and lead logistics solutions to support Nissan's North American manufacturing and supply chain operations.
About Penske Logistics:
Penske Logistics is a wholly owned subsidiary of Penske Truck Leasing. With operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia, Penske Logistics provides supply chain management and logistics services to leading companies around the world. Penske Logistics delivers value through its design, planning and execution in transportation, warehousing and freight management. To learn more visit: www.penskelogistics.com.
