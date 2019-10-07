Penske Logistics Recognizes 44 Truck Drivers for Safe Driving

These are the 2019 Platinum honorees:

Larry Alexander , Indiana

, Jerome Baldwin , Ontario

, Ontario Timothy Cote , Michigan

, Raymond Culver , Kansas

, Kansas Susan Fabian , Georgia

, Jeffrey Farley , Michigan

, Randall Fish , Kansas

, Teddy Headley , Kansas

, Kevin Johns , Ohio

, Mike Lyle , Ontario

, Juan Sixtos , California

, Rebecca Stoots , Michigan

, Ricky Taylor , Tennessee

, Michael Tosto , Michigan

These are the 2019 Gold members:

Jason Berger , Ohio

, Robert Brooks , North Carolina

, Kirk Brown , North Carolina

, Richard Cannon , Louisiana

, James Carr , Michigan

, Michigan Jesse Coleman , Mississippi

, James Comer , Michigan

, Charles Council , Massachusetts

, Timothy Davis , Michigan

, George Denning , North Carolina

, Andre Dowe , New Jersey

, John Ellis , New Jersey

, Kent Forsyth , Ontario

, Ronald Gibbs , North Carolina

, Geoffery Gruenewald , Georgia

, Denica Hawke , Ontario

, Albert Hergott , Ontario

, James Hicks , North Carolina

, Alan Kenney , Massachusetts

, William Mendez , Texas

, Dave Nelson , Michigan

, Michigan Vincent Poole , North Carolina

, Dave Rowe , Georgia

, Charles Rumph , North Carolina

, Billy Scott , Mississippi

, Mississippi Larry Vickery , Florida

, Fred Vollmar , Ohio

, Shawn Whitaker , North Carolina

, Drew Whitlock , Ohio

, Torianzo Wright, Maryland

"Congratulations are in order to the 44 Platinum and Gold members of this year's Premier Driver Recognition Program," stated Marc Althen, Penske Logistics president. "Their skillful driving records serve as a great example for our 5,500-plus dedicated truck drivers."

Penske Logistics provides dedicated contract carriage services through its expansive network in North America with over 5,500 safe, professional drivers, and a modern truck fleet integrated with advanced safety systems, transportation management and real-time freight tracking systems. Truck drivers from Penske Logistics handle deliveries for a variety of market-leading companies in industries including: automotive, food, grocery and beverage , manufacturing , quick-service restaurants, and convenience store chains among them.

Penske Logistics is a Penske Transportation Solutions company with operations in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. Penske Logistics provides supply chain management and logistics services to leading companies around the world. Penske Logistics delivers value through its design, planning and execution in transportation, warehousing and freight management. To learn more visit: www.penskelogistics.com.

SOURCE Penske Logistics

Related Links

http://www.penskelogistics.com

