Pentera and Recorded Future Partner to Deliver Threat-Led Exposure Validation

New integration turns threat intelligence into validated, prioritized exposure reduction

BOSTON, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera, the leader in AI-powered Security Validation, announces a strategic partnership with Recorded Future, the world's largest threat intelligence company. Recorded Future customers can now identify and validate whether emerging threats are exploitable in their own environments, and act on the exposures that matter most. The companies will demonstrate the integration at Black Hat 2026.

Today, security teams consume threat intelligence and run security testing as parallel efforts, often across disconnected tools and processes. This new integration unifies threat signals and security controls testing into a single autonomous operational flow in alignment with Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM).

Recorded Future provides the most comprehensive view of relevant threats as they emerge, while Pentera validates which of those threats represent exploitable exposure inside the organization and moves them to remediation.

By operationalizing live threat intelligence directly into security validation, enterprises can assess their preparedness against specific attack groups, techniques and campaigns actively observed in the wild, tailored to their industry, geography, and specific environment, enabling faster and more accurate exposure reduction.

"This partnership connects threat intelligence and security validation in a way the market has been missing," said Amitai Ratzon, CEO of Pentera. "Recorded Future customers already understand which threats are relevant to them. Pentera turns that intelligence into proactive security validation testing, including a fast cycle of surgical remediation steps, leading to measurable risk reduction."

"With Autonomous Threat Operations, Recorded Future is already pushing the boundaries of what's possible with threat intelligence," said Jamie Zajac, Chief Product Officer at Recorded Future. "This integration with Pentera unlocks the next level. Automated validation helps determine whether those threats are exploitable in a given environment. That's the future of operationalized intelligence."

The integration aligns with a growing set of global cybersecurity regulations and resilience frameworks that prioritize threat-informed testing, including the EU's Digital Operational Resilience Act (DORA) and TIBER-EU. These frameworks emphasize validating defenses against real adversary behavior, not abstract vulnerability lists. Together, Pentera and Recorded Future bring these principles into continuous operation rather than limiting them to point-in-time red team exercises.

Pentera and Recorded Future will showcase the integration during a joint speaking session titled "Threat Intel Just Got Teeth: TLPT Goes Live" on August 6, at Black Hat 2026 in Las Vegas. The companies will demonstrate how integrating live threat intelligence with automated validation helps organizations continuously test their defenses against the latest attacker activity.

About Pentera

Pentera is the market leader in AI-powered Security Validation, equipping enterprises with the platform to proactively test all their cybersecurity controls against the latest cyber attacks. Pentera identifies true risk across the entire attack surface and automatically orchestrates remediation workflows to effectively reduce exposure. The company's security validation capabilities are essential for Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) operations. Thousands of security professionals around the world trust Pentera to close security gaps before threat actors can exploit them. For more information, visit: pentera.io

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future is the world's largest threat intelligence company, serving over 1,900 businesses and government organizations across 80 countries. By combining precise, AI-driven analytics with breakthrough autonomous capabilities, Recorded Future enables organizations to transform from manual threat intelligence limitations to Intelligence Operations that automatically operationalize threats across entire security ecosystems. Visit recordedfuture.com to get started today.

Media only contact for Pentera

Heather Daval

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650-660-7547

SOURCE Recorded Future