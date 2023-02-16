Pentera Announces Speaker Lineup for XPOSURE SUMMIT 2023

Michelle McKenna, former CIO of Universal Studios and the NFL, and Partner at Evercore, kicks off XPOSURE, sharing best practices in building security operations as a business enabler

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The keynote speaker lineup for XPOSURE SUMMIT , the global forum bringing together security practitioners and leaders, was announced today.

The virtual event is hosted by Pentera , the leader in automated security validation, and will take place March 1, 2023. XPOSURE focuses on actionable methodologies for developing and executing successful Exposure Management strategies.

"I am thrilled to invite all the security professionals to join us for the industry's 2nd XPOSURE SUMMIT," said Amitai Ratzon, CEO of Pentera. "XPOSURE places the practical cyber exposure management and risk reduction practices center stage. We have assembled an incredible speaker lineup, featuring top security executives, hackers turned researchers, and security analysts who are setting the standards for managing security and business risks globally."

Why attend XPOSURE?

As the attack surface continues to expand and our environments grow more complex, security professionals must move forward from traditional vulnerability-centric methods, to embrace a new approach that takes into account all possible threats and attack surfaces. Over the course of the virtual summit, attendees will benefit from deep-dive breakout sessions focusing on real world practices for threat exposure management.

This year's XPOSURE SUMMIT boasts an impressive and diverse lineup of speakers, including:

Michelle McKenna , Former NFL CIO, CEO of the Michelle McKenna Collaborative, and a Partner at Evercore: An innovator who led massive security and technology transformations at Disney, Universal Studios and most recently the National Football League, Michelle will share her approach to ensuring security keeps pace with the speed of innovation.

Hector Monsegur , Ex-Anonymous/LulzSec Black Hat Hacker, Director of Security Research at Alacrinet : Once known by the online alias " Sabu " as a well-known hacker for Anonymous/LulzSec, Hector is a former black-hat hacker, turned security researcher. His session will showcase how hackers approach your organizational security for exploitation.

: Once known by the online alias " " as a well-known hacker for Anonymous/LulzSec, Hector is a former black-hat hacker, turned security researcher. His session will showcase how hackers approach your organizational security for exploitation. Matt Bromiley , SANS Analyst & Security Researcher, Lead Solutions Engineer at Lima Charlie : A noted cybersecurity educator and digital forensics and incident response expert, Matt will discuss the path of least resistance and how adversaries can abuse leaked credentials.

: A noted cybersecurity educator and digital forensics and incident response expert, Matt will discuss the path of least resistance and how adversaries can abuse leaked credentials. Mauricio Velazco , Principal Threat Research Engineer at Splunk: Mauricio is an information security professional with more than a decade of work experience across different roles on both offensive and defensive security. His session will focus on the use of automated security validation to stress test organizational defense.

Session Spotlight: What's on the Agenda

Peer Showcases : Global brands, such as Groupe ADP, share their success stories and provide best practices for deploying exposure management strategies.

: Global brands, such as Groupe ADP, share their success stories and provide best practices for deploying exposure management strategies. The State of Pentesting : As security validation moves to the forefront of the security discussion within the Exposure Management framework, this session will share insights from an original industry-wide survey of 300 security executives about the current and future developments in pentesting and security validation.

: As security validation moves to the forefront of the security discussion within the Exposure Management framework, this session will share insights from an original industry-wide survey of 300 security executives about the current and future developments in pentesting and security validation. Modern Security Validation Fundamentals for Executives : An exploration of security validation as a method for identifying an organization's exploitable security gaps across an ever-growing attack surface.

: An exploration of security validation as a method for identifying an organization's exploitable security gaps across an ever-growing attack surface. Pentera Labs Research: With hacker's utilizing every security gap available to them, red-teamers on Pentera's research team highlight relevant attack tactics that security professionals need to know about.

Registration for XPOSURE SUMMIT 2023 is now open. If you are interested in learning more and to register please visit: https://xposure2reg.pentera.io/ .

Pentera is a member of the Cloud Security Alliance (CSA), and all sessions at XPOSURE SUMMIT can be redeemed for CPE credits.

About Pentera

Pentera is the category leader for Automated Security Validation, allowing every organization to test with ease the integrity of all cybersecurity layers, unfolding true, current security exposures at any moment, at any scale. Thousands of security professionals and service providers around the world use Pentera to guide remediation and close security gaps before they are exploited. For more info, visit: pentera.io

