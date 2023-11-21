Pentera Cited as a Sample Vendor for Exposure Management in the 2023 Gartner® Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Security

Exposure Management identified as a category of high impact within the range of 1-3 years

BOSTON, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera , the leader in automated security validation, has been recognized in the 2023 Gartner Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Security as a Sample Vendor for Exposure Management.

"Exposure Management has rapidly become on par with other established cybersecurity categories such as CNAPP and Advanced Behavioral Detection Analytics," said Amitai Ratzon, CEO of Pentera. "Security validation is a core component at the heart of exposure management, and we believe Pentera is the undisputed leader of this rapidly developing category."

Gartner describes Exposure Management as "a set of processes and technologies that allow enterprises to continually evaluate the visibility and validate the accessibility and vulnerability of an enterprise's digital assets. Exposure management is governed by an effective continuous threat exposure management (CTEM) program. Exposure management is delivered in five stages: scoping, discovery, prioritization, validation and mobilization. Organizations building an exposure management program leverage tools to inventory cyber assets, identify exposures, simulate or test attacks, and mobilize a response."

According to the research, "Gartner predicts that through 2026, more than 40% of organizations — including two-thirds of midsize enterprises — will rely on consolidated platforms to run cybersecurity validation assessments."

Gartner "Emerging Tech Impact Radar: Security" Elizabeth Kim , Travis Lee , Published 6 October 2023

About Pentera

Pentera is the category leader for Automated Security Validation, allowing every organization to test with ease the integrity of all cybersecurity layers, unfolding true, current security exposures at any moment, at any scale. Thousands of security professionals and service providers around the world use Pentera to guide remediation and close security gaps before they are exploited. For more info, visit: pentera.io

