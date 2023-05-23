Pentera Debuts its Global Customers Summit - PenteraCon

Hundreds of delegates from over 30 countries gather in Munich, Germany for PenteraCon 2023

MUNICH, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera , the leader in automated security validation, today kicked off its annual customer summit: PenteraCon. The two-day event brings together hundreds of security leaders to discuss all aspects of security validation and exposure management.

"We are extremely excited to welcome customers from across the globe to PenteraCon. The growth and passion of our global community is a testament to the value that organizations see in automated security validation on a daily basis" said Amitai Ratzon, CEO of Pentera. "The in-person event provides our customers with the opportunity to learn, network and get inspired by some of the best minds in the industry. The PenteraCon experience will equip the forum with knowledge and practices to better reduce cybersecurity exposure in their organizations."

PenteraCon brings together CIOs, CISOs, security executives, and global experts in a dynamic event filled with cutting-edge keynotes and in-depth talks. Attendees have the opportunity to acquire new skills through numerous immersive workshops, forge connections with fellow professionals in the cybersecurity community, and learn about the latest trends and solutions necessary for enhancing their organization's security posture.

If you are interested in learning more about PenteraCon please visit our official website , or for information about future PenteraCon's please contact [email protected]

Pentera is the category leader for Automated Security Validation, allowing every organization to test with ease the integrity of all cybersecurity layers, unfolding true, current security exposures at any moment, at any scale. Thousands of security professionals and service providers around the world use Pentera to guide remediation and close security gaps before they are exploited. For more info, visit: pentera.io

