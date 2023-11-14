Pentera Named a Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Attributes 610% revenue growth to rising demand for security validation solutions critical to effective exposure management

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera , the leader in automated security validation, today announced it was named on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ , a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 29th year.

Pentera's chief executive officer, Amitai Ratzon, credits the company's 610% revenue growth to the growing demand for effective exposure management.

"One of the biggest issues with cybersecurity today is that security professionals assume their security solutions will actually perform in real attack scenarios, but they don't actually know," said Amitai Ratzon , CEO of Pentera. "Pentera's solution enables organizations to validate the effectiveness of their existing security tools at-scale. Our platform ensures that security professionals understand exactly how their security performs against real attacks, restoring the CISOs confidence in their security investments."

By emulating hacker's techniques, Pentera provides security teams with the tools to continuously challenge their existing cybersecurity controls against real attack techniques. The platform identifies exploitability within the IT environment, and generates an actionable roadmap to reduce real security exposure. In the past year, Pentera has continued to grow its global presence, establishing local offices in the APAC and LATAM markets. Pentera now has offices in 17 countries, with more than 850 customers in production across 50 countries.

About the 2023 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 29th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2019 to 2022.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Pentera

Pentera is the category leader for Automated Security Validation, allowing every organization to test with ease the integrity of all cybersecurity layers, unfolding true, current security exposures at any moment, at any scale. Thousands of security professionals and service providers around the world use Pentera to guide remediation and close security gaps before they are exploited. Pentera is backed by leading investors such as K1 Investment Management, Insight Partners, Blackstone, Evolution Equity Partners, and AWZ. For more info, visit: Pentera.io

