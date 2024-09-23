Pentera Promotes from Within: Sivan Harel Promoted to SVP Sales, EMEA

Pentera's first salesperson is now leading the sales operations in EMEA

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera, the leader in Automated Security Validation, today announced the promotion of Sivan Harel to become SVP of Sales for EMEA. Sivan, who has served as VP of Sales EU North & South & MEA since March 2022, will assume responsibility for Pentera's complete sales operations in EMEA. Sivan will report directly to Pentera's CRO, Morgan Jay.

Sivan Harel, SVP Sales, EMEA speaks onstage at Pentera's flagship customer summit PenteraCon

"Sivan Harel was my first hire in the Pentera sales department, and since joining she has become the embodiment of what it means to be a leader in this company," said Amitai Ratzon, CEO of Pentera. "Sivan has consistently led the best performing teams at Pentera, year-over-year, and her success in growing Pentera's customer base has been unparalleled. We are confident that under Sivan's leadership Pentera will continue to expand as the market leader in EMEA."

Sivan joined Pentera in 2018 as Regional Sales Director after nearly a decade leading sales, sales engineering, and customer success in roles at Earnix and Hewlett Packard. Within two years, she was promoted to AVP Sales for EMEA, and in March 2022, Sivan advanced to the position of VP of Sales EU North & South & MEA, becoming a member of Pentera's extended leadership team.

"I am extremely grateful for the faith that Amitai, Morgan and the entire Pentera leadership team have placed in me," said Sivan Harel, SVP Sales, EMEA at Pentera. "As a team, we've achieved remarkable success by staying deeply connected with our customers and channel partners. Our strong relationships enable us to truly understand customer needs, ensuring we deliver the right security solution to match those. We will continue to expand these relationships and ensure Pentera remains the gold standard for security validation both in EMEA and globally."

