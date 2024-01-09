Pentera Promotes Morgan Jay to Chief Revenue Officer on its Way to $100M in Revenue

News provided by

Pentera

09 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

  • Following his successful leadership in EMEA and APAC, Pentera aligns global go-to-market operations under Morgan Jay to drive next chapter of growth
  • Pentera announces additional promotions of key executives to support global operations

BOSTON, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera, the leader in Automated Security Validation, today announced the promotion of Morgan Jay to become the company's first-ever Chief Revenue Officer. Jay, who has excelled as SVP of Sales in EMEA and APAC since joining the company in 2021, will oversee Pentera's global sales, sales engineering, customer success, channel management, and revenue operations. Jay will accelerate Pentera's market growth as it approaches the $100m ARR target by the end of 2024, ensuring the alignment of global best practices between EMEA, APAC and the Americas.

"As Pentera enters its next phase of hypergrowth, we're excited to have Morgan take on an expanded role within the company," said Amitai Ratzon, CEO of Pentera. "Morgan has proven himself an exceptional leader with the vision to build and execute effective go-to-market strategies. His teams have consistently overachieved their targets, and have been instrumental in the company's rapid growth. We are confident that this success will continue to scale as he leads our global revenue operations."

Jay joined Pentera in 2021 and has been serving as SVP of Sales for EMEA and APAC. Prior to Pentera, he spent 20 years in security and financial technology services with over a decade in leadership positions at Imperva and Planixs.

"Few companies have experienced the rapid ascent that we've seen so far with Pentera, but it's just the beginning," said Jay. "Pentera is changing the way CISOs think about security validation. Our platform removes the assumptions from security, ensuring organizations are able to confidently validate the effectiveness of their existing security controls. It's truly rare to have such an incredible product coupled with an even better group of people. I'm grateful for the confidence the leadership has placed in me, and look forward to working with the entire Pentera team to break new records as we redefine the category of security validation."

Pentera announced additional promotions to support the company's growth:

Patrick Guay, SVP of Sales for the Americas, has been promoted to the role of General Manager, Americas. Since joining Pentera in June 2020, Guay has been pivotal to the development and execution of Pentera's market strategies in the Americas. In his new role, Guay will oversee all Sales, Customer Success, and non-Sales functions in the Americas.

Jannis Utz, AVP - Head of Sales Engineering for EMEA and APAC, has been promoted to VP Global Sales Engineering, and will join the Extended Leadership team. In his new role, Utz will align the global Sales Engineering efforts and work with cross-functional teams to develop and execute technically against global sales strategies.

Kirt Jorgenson, VP Channel, EMEA and APAC, has been promoted to VP Global Channel and will join Pentera's extended leadership team. Since joining Pentera in 2022, Jorgenson has led the channel domain across EMEA and APAC, and in his new role will drive a unified global channel strategy, fostering collaboration and maximizing channel contribution.

Jason Mar-Tang, Director of Sales Engineering-Americas, has been promoted to AVP, Field CISO.  Leaning on his vast experience in cybersecurity and vendor technology advisory, Mar-Tang will advise customers on building their overall cyber resilience, as well as maximizing the use of Pentera within their security environment.

"These promotions reflect our commitment to sustained growth and excellence, as well as our commitment to our employees," continued Ratzon. "Patrick, Jannis, Kirt, and Jay have all proven themselves within Pentera many times over. We are confident that as leaders within the company they will help propel Pentera to even greater heights, furthering Pentera's position as unquestioned leader in the Automated Security Validation space."

About Pentera

Pentera is the category leader for Automated Security Validation, allowing every organization to test with ease the integrity of all cybersecurity layers, unfolding true, current security exposures at any moment, at any scale. Thousands of security professionals and service providers around the world use Pentera to guide remediation and close security gaps before they are exploited. Pentera is backed by leading investors such as K1 Investment Management, Insight Partners, Blackstone, Evolution Equity Partners, and AWZ. For more info, visit: pentera.io

Media contact for Pentera

Noam Hirsch
Senior PR Manager
[email protected]

SOURCE Pentera

