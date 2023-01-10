Pentera Receives Global BAS Market Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan

Award cements Pentera as the market leader for the Breach & Attack Simulation category

BOSTON and TEL AVIV, Israel , Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera , the leader in Automated Security Validation, today announced that the company has been recognized with the Best Practices Market Leadership Award in the global Breach and Attack Simulation (BAS) market by Frost & Sullivan. The Market Leadership Award recognizes the company that achieved the greatest market share resulting from outstanding performance, products, and services.

"With its superior platform capabilities and customer-aligned innovation focus, Pentera has attracted the attention of organizations globally, earning more than 27% of the market." said Swetha Krishnamoorthi, Senior Industry Analyst, Cybersecurity, Frost & Sullivan. "The company's differentiated product offering, quick value demonstration during the sales process, and robust customer service and engagement processes have helped Pentera become the only unicorn in the global BAS market."

Frost & Sullivan applies a rigorous analytical process to evaluate multiple nominees for each award category before determining the final award recipient. The process involves a detailed evaluation of the 10 best practices criteria for each nominated company.

Pentera's Automated Security Validation platform enables users to dramatically improve security readiness and ability to defend against cyber threats. Pentera's platform emulates the real-world techniques of hackers in the organizations' live IT environments across the entire cyber attack surface. The platform continuously challenges existing cybersecurity controls to reveal the true risk, and provide security teams with an actionable roadmap to reduce security exposure.

"We are extremely proud to be named the market leaders by Frost & Sullivan," said Aviv Cohen, CMO of Pentera. "Companies around the world continue to implement a variety of security tools and strategies, but still don't have the means to verify their cyber defense efficacy. Understanding how hackers can realistically attack your organization is the key to distinguishing between your theoretical vulnerabilities and actual exploitability, and enables you to surgically mitigate risk and reduce exposure."

