Pentera Welcomes Industry Veteran Scott Merkle as VP of Sales, Americas

Scott joins Pentera after 6 years managing Ping Identity's largest regions and will lead Pentera's sales in the Americas

BOSTON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pentera , the leader in Automated Security Validation, named industry veteran Scott Merkle as VP of Sales, Americas. With over a decade in cybersecurity and more than 20 years of executive leadership in sales, business development, and channel management, Scott will lead Pentera's sales organizations across the Americas. Reporting directly to CRO, Morgan Jay, Scott will join Pentera's extended management team and will play a key role in accelerating Pentera's growth in the region.

"We are thrilled to welcome an experienced sales leader like Scott to our team. We believe his strategic vision and proven success in the Americas will play a crucial role in Pentera's continued success and competitive edge in the region," said Morgan Jay, CRO of Pentera. "At Pentera we pride ourselves on our customer-centric approach. Scott's ability to build strong relationships with both customers and partners will strengthen our ability to deliver unparalleled security solutions and grow our market presence across the Americas."

A seasoned executive, Scott joins Pentera with over 25 years of experience leading sales at enterprises including Webroot, OverWatchID (acquired by Sailpoint), and BrightPoint (acquired by Ingram Micro). Most recently across 6 years at Ping Identity, Scott led enterprise sales teams in the company's largest region, driving top performance across the Americas.

"I'm thrilled to join the Pentera team at such an exciting time in the company's journey. The company recently surpassed 1,000 global customers and is approaching even greater milestones," said Scott Merkle, VP Sales, Americas. "On a global scale, Pentera's incredible growth rate is driven by its unparalleled security validation platform, dedicated team, and unwavering focus on helping organizations reduce their cyber exposure. I'm eager to ensure we deliver impactful solutions that address the most pressing security challenges that our customers face."

About Pentera

Pentera is the market leader in Automated Security Validation, empowering companies to proactively test all their cybersecurity controls against the latest cyber attacks. Pentera identifies true risk across the entire attack surface, guiding remediation to effectively reduce exposure. The company's security validation capabilities are essential for Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) operations. Thousands of security professionals around the world trust Pentera to close security gaps before threat actors can exploit them.

