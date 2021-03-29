People Analytics Leader Visier Announces Appointment of Jake Sorofman as Chief Marketing Officer

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN JOSE, Calif., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the recognized leader in people analytics and planning, today announced the appointment of Jake Sorofman as the company's Chief Marketing Officer. Jake brings his expertise as an industry veteran and former Gartner Chief of Research to the role, most recently serving as President of MetaCX.

"We are excited to have Jake join the Visier team during this pivotal time in our company's growth," said Ryan Wong, CEO and Co-Founder of Visier. "His experience in leading SaaS organizations through explosive growth periods, along with his comprehensive knowledge of the space through his work with Gartner puts Jake in a unique position to lead our marketing efforts as we continue to expand our market position, and grow the people analytics category."

Jake brings years of experience with growth stage SaaS organizations, including serving as the CMO of Pendo, where he supported the company through its Series D and E funding rounds, reaching a $1B valuation. Prior to Pendo, he served as VP and Chief of Research for Gartner, and held CMO and marketing leadership roles with rPath (acquired by SAS Institute), Systinet (acquired by Mercury Interactive), Venetica (acquired by IBM), eRoom (acquired by Documentum), among other companies.

"I see Visier as the right company at the right moment," said Sorofman. "I am so impressed by the Visier product, the team, and the incredible market opportunity at such a pivotal time for companies navigating workforce challenges. I am excited to be part of the next phase of Visier's journey in helping companies see the truth in their data to drive positive change for employees, shareholders, and society."

This appointment comes at a time where Visier is rapidly expanding its presence in the HR technology marketplace. Recent announcements include partnerships such as the PeopleFluent embedded partnership, the European Cegid embedded announcement, and EMSI 's labor market insights integration.

About Visier

Visier's purpose is to help people see the truth and create a better future—now.

Visier was founded to focus on what matters to business people: answering the right questions, even the ones a person might not know to ask. Questions that shape business strategy, provide the impetus for taking action, and drive better business results.

Visier delivers fast, clear people insight by using all the available people data—regardless of source. With best-practice expertise built-in, decision-makers can confidently take action. Thanks to our amazing customers, Visier is the market leader in Workforce Analytics with more than 6,000 customers in 75 countries around the world.

For more information, visit http://www.visier.com .

