People Analytics Leader Visier Announces Appointment of Murika Matz as Chief Customer Officer

VANCOUVER, BC, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and on-demand answers for people-powered business, today announced the appointment of Murika Matz as SVP & Chief Customer Officer. Matz brings over 20 years of experience to the role, most recently serving as GVP of Customer Success at Cornerstone OnDemand.

"We are excited to have Murika join our leadership team," said Ryan Wong, CEO and Co-Founder of Visier. "From the beginning, Visier has placed tremendous value on the success of our customers, and we believe that Murika will bring the right experience to continue providing the exceptional level of customer care we've created."

Matz is an accomplished senior executive with more than 20 years of success across the computer software, IT technology & services, human capital management and people experience markets. Her broad expertise include customer relations, strategic planning, sales lifecycle, business development, company expansion/growth, and talent management. Throughout her executive career, Matz has held senior leadership positions with Cornerstone OnDemand, Saba Software, Motricity, Appirio, and SumTotal Systems.

"In my early conversations with Visier, I've been impressed with the incredible level of customer support, success and retention the company has achieved," said Matz. "It's rare to find an organization with so many raving fans, and I am looking forward to working with our customers to continue to find value in our partnerships and drive the success of their business and people investment."

This appointment comes at a time of rapid expansion, market momentum, and growth for Visier. The company recently launched Visier People Cloud , combining people insights with business data and democratizing it to people managers best equipped to impact employee and business outcomes.

Visier's previous Chief Customer Officer, Nigel Stoodley will be leading Visier's People Cloud Custom Services , a valued-added professional services offering, which provides expert and research-based best-practice guidance, custom extensions, and implementation and adoption services for the Visier People Cloud.

To learn more about Visier, visit www.visier.com or join the annual Outsmart conference, May 4-5, 2022, featuring world-renowned thought leaders and expert speakers from Visier, its customers, and partners.

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics, providing on-demand answers to people-powered businesses. Behind every great brand, product, or idea is the Human Truth, and the Visier People Cloud reveals the fundamental questions and actionable truths capable of elevating your employees—and your business—to new heights. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has 15,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like Adobe, BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, MerckKGaA, Uber, and more. Visier is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide.

For more information, visit www.visier.com .

SOURCE Visier