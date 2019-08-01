People En Español Festival To Galvanize Latino Voters And Multigenerational Communities As Beloved Cultural Event Makes Triumphant Return To New York City

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People en Español, the leading Hispanic media brand and pillar of the Meredith Latino Hispanic portfolio, will bring multiple generations of Latinos under one roof with the return of the brand's beloved 'Festival People en Español', taking place October 5-6, 2019 during Hispanic Heritage Month in New York City. As Meredith Corp.'s largest consumer facing experience and the largest, free live experience of its kind, Festival People en Español will celebrate history and culture through live content and experiences curated by the brand's editors. This year's programming will feature in-depth conversations with community leaders and celebrities, music performances and engaging consumer activities to address empowerment for the Latino community.

This year's Festival theme, "Juntos Somos Mas" ("Together We Are More"), will emphasize the national Hispanic community's contributions to mainstream culture and shaping the future of America. People en Español will use the Festival as a platform to energize the Hispanic community and galvanize civic engagement and voting awareness during a crucial upcoming election year in 2020. Programming highlights will focus on the importance of the Hispanic voter and having one's voice heard, particularly for young Latinos.

"Our proprietary research at People en Español continues to show that the Hispanic-American community feels both 100% Latino and 100% American, and that duality is what we are celebrating with Festival. As the #1 Hispanic brand, it is our duty to inform, inspire and motivate, in addition to entertaining, and we are thrilled and honored to have the Festival serve as the base to celebrate our culture, communities, and changemakers," said People en Español Publisher, Monique Manso. "Today it's clearer than ever that Latino voices and contributions to this country are meaningful and cannot be erased or ignored. It is our duty to revive this safe space for us to look back on our accomplishments while laying the groundwork for the future - especially as we gear up to make a powerful impact on the 2020 election."

The 2019 Festival finds a new home at The Armory in Manhattan's Washington Heights neighborhood – the heart of the Hispanic community with 72% Hispanic residents – inspired by Lin-Manuel Miranda's award-winning musical "In The Heights", which was lauded as a love letter to the NYC Latino community.

In addition to a new venue, People en Español will begin a brand-new collaboration with Twitter to amplify the Festival's two-day celebration to a national audience and further spotlight Hispanic Heritage Month. For the first time ever, People en Español will collaborate with Twitter and give advertisers the opportunity to engage Hispanic consumers with Festival content on Twitter. Partners will be able to join the conversation in real time, via live, on-the-ground content.

Coca- Cola, HBOLatino, Macy's and US Army will return as sponsors for the cultural festival. The Home Depot also joins as a first-time sponsor for the event.

Additional event programming and talent lineup will be announced in the coming weeks. For more information, visit www.peopleenespanol.com.

Join the conversation @peopleenespanol #JuntosSomosMas.

ABOUT MEREDITH CORPORATION

Meredith has been committed to service journalism for more than 115 years. Today, Meredith uses multiple distribution platforms — including broadcast television, print, digital, mobile and video — to provide consumers with content they desire and to deliver the messages of its advertising and marketing partners. Meredith's National Media Group reaches 175 million unduplicated American consumers every month, including 80 percent of U.S. Millennial women. Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching more than 11 percent of U.S. households.

ABOUT PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL

PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL was launched in 1996 as a special issue and today has become the top-selling Hispanic magazine in the United States. Published 9 times a year, PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL reaches an audience of 7 million every month with its editorial mix of Hispanic and popular entertainment, fashion and beauty trends and compelling human-interest stories. PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL delivers original editorial content that captures the values, contributions and impact of today's Hispanics in the United States. The brand's social media footprint includes 1,400,000 followers on Twitter, over 4,300,000 "Likes" on Facebook and 1,800,000 followers on Instagram. For daily news, photos, exclusive behind-the-scenes video and celebrity scoops, visit www.peopleenespanol.com and follow PEOPLE EN ESPAÑOL on Twitter at @peopleenespanol.

