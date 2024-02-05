People Serving People Partners with Tegan to Support Families Experiencing Homelessness

DALLAS, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Minneapolis-based nonprofit People Serving People has enlisted Dallas agency Tegan Digital to streamline and elevate the organization's brand presence through a number of strategic initiatives.

Tegan will spearhead the comprehensive redesign and development of two brand new sites–one for People Serving People and the other for their Center of Excellence Preschool and Learning Center. In collaboration, Tegan will assist with copywriting, design, and strategy to create a unified brand voice that connects with donors and inspires action.

"People Serving People exists to see families thrive. Our programs heal families and transform communities, and we want to make sure our message is clear, inspiring, and accessible to families, current supporters, and potential partners." said Jake Gale, chief operating officer of People Serving People. "We are excited to start working with Tegan to amplify our online presence, keep families informed of our programs, communicate philanthropic initiatives, and steadily grow our donor base."

People Serving People operates Minnesota's largest emergency shelter for families experiencing homelessness. In tandem, their Center of Excellence Preschool and Learning Center provides high-quality early childhood education to the local community.

"It is an honor to partner with People Serving People to better serve families experiencing homelessness," said Tegan partner John Herrington. "Our team is excited to use our expertise to strengthen and clarify the organization's digital presence and overall messaging so audiences are inspired to get involved."

About People Serving People
People Serving People is the largest and most comprehensive emergency shelter for families experiencing homelessness in Minnesota and is a dedicated leader in homelessness prevention. In collaboration, the Center of Excellence Preschool and Learning Center provides high-quality care for infants through school-aged children. For more information, visit peopleservingpeople.org.

About Tegan Digital 
Tegan Digital is a digital-first, full-service marketing and advertising agency based in Dallas, Texas. For the last 13 years, Tegan has partnered with clients ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies to build digital experiences that matter. Some of these partners include Lennox, Safe Harbor Marinas, Dallas Holocaust and Human Rights Museum, and The Birthday Party Project. For more information, visit tegan.io.

