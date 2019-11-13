People.ai Accelerates Enterprise Sales Prospecting and Forecasting with Their Latest Revenue Intelligence Release

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People.ai , creators of the Revenue Intelligence System™ powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), today unveiled new capabilities focused on intelligent pipeline generation, prospecting, and forecasting. Fortune 500 companies undergoing digital and go-to-market transformation will be able to take advantage of the end-to-end solution for enterprise revenue operations, from pipeline generation, routing, reducing pipeline leakage, qualification, deal execution and forecasting all the way into renewals, expansions, advanced revenue analytics, relationship and interaction-driven prospecting capabilities.

People.ai customers rely not only on the enterprise scalability of the platform, but also the company's commitment to continuous innovation. Since inception, People.ai has filed 76 patent applications, with 70 of the patent applications expected to publish by the end of November as U.S. Patent Publications or International Applications under the Patent Cooperation Treaty. 29 U.S. Patent Applications have already received Notices of Allowances and are expected to start issuing November 26, 2019.

The company continues to delight enterprise customers by releasing forward-looking capabilities that redefine how human engagement accelerates in business velocity. In this latest release, People.ai aims to help customers double their sales win rates and drive revenue faster by delivering the industry's most comprehensive Revenue Operations and Intelligence offerings.

Enabling New Levels of Forecasting Accuracy

People.ai Intelligent Forecasting Package

Every enterprise revenue leader appreciates how critical it is to actively manage their pipeline and forecast accurately and with no surprises. The People.ai Intelligent Forecasting analyzes activity and persona engagement data for every opportunity and account to help sales teams identify which deals are likely to close and which are likely to fall out of the pipeline. People.ai then helps companies operationalize this insight through Opportunity Engagement Level, Deal Inspection, Pipeline Management, and optimize sales execution through The Wire .

Powering the Next Generation of Prospecting

People.ai Intelligent Prospecting Package

In an intuitive and user-friendly interface, sellers are able to use the full breadth and depth of all personal and business connections and relationships within their organizations, to identify the next best leads in new target accounts, or additional executives to prospect into for existing opportunities and accounts, helping sales teams focus their time on precise and highly effective prospecting activities.

Real-time Relationship Prompts

People.ai Champion Tracking

Enterprise buyers are 4x more likely to purchase the same product again, after a positive experience. In the past, sales teams have not had an easy or automated way to focus on previous buyers as their top priority leads. Using PeopleGraph™ , People.ai's proprietary map of the professional world, connecting professional entities and the knowledge that flows between them, Champion Tracking allows users to be notified when and where previous buyers, advocates, and champions have moved on to their next job.

"In many ways, the future of selling is already here. Aided by the right toolset, modern B2B sellers receive AI-generated recommendations to assist with in-the-moment personalization, get analytics to understand buyers' sentiment, and receive proactive warnings when deals are at risk. Organizations that invest in these modern tools will benefit as their vendors extend and deepen their AI capabilities through organic and inorganic means," wrote Mary Shea, Principal Analyst at Forrester, in the November 2019 report Building The Business Case For A Modern Sales Enablement Toolset.

"At People.ai, we pride ourselves for having our customer needs at the forefront of how we develop and deliver our products. We are building and delivering an end-to-end platform for enterprise go-to-market transformation that touches on every part of the revenue journey - from pipeline generation, to routing, to reducing pipeline leakage, to qualification, deal execution, forecasting, and all the way into renewals, expansions, and advanced revenue analytics - all based on revenue activity data" said Oleg Rogynskyy, CEO and co-founder of People.ai. "As the category of revenue intelligence continues to grow, we're looking forward to delivering robust and complete solutions to our customers that empower all areas of revenue strategy, operations, and execution."

About People.ai:

People.ai accelerates enterprise growth through the power of AI. With the industry's only Revenue Intelligence System™ , People.ai frees all customer-facing teams, including sales , marketing , and customer success , from manual data entry by automatically capturing all contact and customer activity data, dynamically updating your CRM and other systems of record, and providing actionable intelligence across management tools to realize the full selling capacity of the enterprise. Some of the world's best brands are leveraging People.ai to transform their business, including Lyft, New Relic, Okta, Tanium, and Zoom.

Founded in 2016 and based in San Francisco, the company is backed by ICONIQ Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Y Combinator and others. In 2018, Gartner recognized People.ai as a Cool Vendor as a part of the Hype Cycle for CRM Sales Technology 2019. People.ai has been ranked on industry lists, including the Y Combinator Top Companies List and the Forbes AI 50 list .

