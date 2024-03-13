People.ai Continues to Invest in AI Innovation Welcoming Industry Expert and Microsoft Veteran Linda Simovic as EVP and Chief Product Officer

New Appointment Reflects Leadership in GTM AI Product Innovation and Delivering Value to Customers

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- People.ai , the category leader in enterprise sales productivity and AI solutions, today announced the appointment of Linda Simovic as EVP and Chief Product Officer.

Simovic joins the company from People.ai's strategic partner Microsoft, where she was Chief Product Officer of Customer Engagement Apps. While there, she led an initiative to enable AI and data-driven collaboration across Microsoft Sales Copilot and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Customer Engagement Applications.

"At Microsoft, I led an AI-focused initiative to transform our customer engagement business applications," said Simovic. "Through that work, I had the opportunity to collaborate with some of Microsoft's most innovative AI and data technology partners, including People.ai. People.ai's mission to empower organizations to thrive in an AI-enhanced world through connected data is one that I feel extremely passionate about. I believe that it's one of the only companies with the right data foundation and AI technology to truly help customers in this space. I jumped at the opportunity to join such a cutting-edge and diverse team."

Simovic will lead People.ai's product innovation, marketing, and corporate strategy. This will include the continued evolution of SalesAI, People.ai's fully integrated generative AI sales solution. Built on comprehensive go-to-market engagement data and custom-tuned generative AI, SalesAI enables GTM teams to improve sales productivity and effectiveness while growing revenue. For nearly a decade, People.ai has been focused on helping customers capture sales activity data to build a robust data foundation of their deal and customer engagement history. Now, customers can leverage a single GTM AI platform to unlock the value of all that data, revolutionizing the way company leaders and teams approach revenue strategy, coaching, and deal execution.

"The world is changing because of AI. There are some companies, like Microsoft, who have a clear understanding of how to help customers in this AI-powered future. Linda's experience leading AI product innovation at Microsoft makes her the perfect person to help accelerate growth at People.ai," said Oleg Rogynskyy, Founder and CEO at People.ai. "Over the past 14 months, I've had many opportunities to speak to Linda about the innovations we were seeing in the market, what was standing out, and predictions for the next 10 years and beyond. We both agree that People.ai's unique position as an independent data and AI platform that spans across Microsoft, Salesforce, Oracle, Google, and other sources of customer engagement and activity data has never been more important. With Linda's experience and dedication to customer-focused innovation, the next evolution of data and AI technology at People.ai is in good hands."

About People.ai

Since 2016, People.ai has been transforming how go-to-market teams improve their sales productivity & win rates via the most comprehensive data foundation and generative AI capabilities. With People.ai's SalesAI platform, teams can unlock the value of their data to automate many strategic sales activities, including account planning, deal inspection, content generation, account enablement, and even forecasting. Companies such as Verizon, IBM Red Hat, Snowflake, Zoom, and Palo Alto Networks rely on People.ai's enterprise-grade, patented AI technology.

People.ai has been awarded 69 patents and has an additional 50+ under review. They've also received recognition via Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Intelligence Platforms, the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies list, named a strong performer and the only enterprise-grade data management platform by Forrester Revenue Operations and Intelligence Wave, listed on the Y Combinator Top Companies List, and the Forbes AI 50 list.

