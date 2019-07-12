People.ai accelerates growth with addition of Robin Ritenour as Head of Business Development, Partnerships and Channels and Dana Ray, SVP of People

"People.ai is ushering in a new era in intelligence across go-to-market functions and beyond," said Oleg Rogynskyy, founder and Chief Executive Officer at People.ai. "Robin's extensive experience in building high-performing partner ecosystems, and Dana's experience with building talented teams will help us deliver industry- changing business transformation."

Ritenour joins with deep experience having led SaaS business development & alliances at companies like Marketo, Adobe, Salesforce, and SAP, as well as in her previous leadership roles at marketing companies and major brands such as BMG Entertainment, Lehman Brothers and Goldman Sachs.

"Data is now the most important business currency. The ability to democratize and commoditize AI-driven insights will be critical to surface new revenue opportunities and drive real business growth," said Ritenour. "I'm excited to build an ecosystem around People.ai, a company that focuses on Data, AI-derived insights and Automation. My goal is to leverage those critical business insights to progress the next generation of innovation and transformation to and through our global SI and ISV partners and customers."

Ray provides the knowledge and experience critical for company growth with her previous leadership roles at Marin Software and Accelrys. She will help People.ai continue to elevate its talent strategy and accelerate talent growth through the next growth and expansion phase.

About People.ai:

People.ai accelerates enterprise growth through the power of AI. With the industry's only Revenue Intelligence System, People.ai frees all customer-facing teams, including sales, marketing, and customer success, from manual data entry by automatically capturing all contact and customer activity data, dynamically updating CRM and other systems of record, and providing actionable intelligence across management tools to realize the full selling capacity of the enterprise. Some of the world's best brands are leveraging People.ai to transform their business, including Lyft, New Relic, Okta, Tanium, and Zoom.

Founded in 2016 and based in San Francisco, the company is backed by ICONIQ Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Y Combinator and others. In 2018, Gartner recognized People.ai as a Cool Vendor as a part of the Hype Cycle for CRM Sales Technology 2019.

