People.ai Accelerates Growth with New Customers and Partners as Revenue Intelligence Gains Momentum in the Market

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People.ai, creators of the Revenue Intelligence SystemTM powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), announced significant momentum in their enterprise expansion, after raising Series C from Iconiq Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, and Lightspeed Venture Partners in May 2019. This customer expansion, with companies such as Pure Storage, PTC, Hexagon, and Zoom, adds to a growing number of enterprises that are choosing People.ai's platform to empower their go-to-market teams by increasing productivity and providing critical revenue insights.

"Sales professionals need guidance and real-time insights to understand personas and activities at the critical stages of a deal. Revenue intelligence is providing just that. Providers like People.ai are helping senior business leaders accelerate their time to revenue," said Aragon Research CEO and Lead Analyst Jim Lundy.

Following the Revenue Intelligence launch , People.ai has seen significant traction with customers in this fast-growing market. As customers rapidly adopt the technology, People.ai is investing in growing a robust partner ecosystem with complementary products and strategies to better serve enterprise customers across high tech, banking, financial services, telecom and other verticals.

One of the first integrated solutions delivered to joint customers is a result of the combination of People.ai and Zoom. November marks the launch of the People.ai application on Zoom Marketplace, available in BETA for People.ai and Zoom customers. This enables leading enterprises to integrate data from voice and collaboration into their Revenue Intelligence architectures.

People.ai is also fueling customers' predictive revenue capabilities by partnering with 6sense, the leading account-based orchestration platform. Joint customers of People.ai and 6sense now have visibility into sales activity directly related to each in-market account, allowing sales teams to focus on accounts with a higher propensity to purchase while defocusing sales activity from accounts that may not be ready to transact. This results in higher revenue efficiency and productivity.

"Partnering with People.ai is helping us deliver enriched business insights to joint customers," said Viral Bajaria, CTO and Co-Founder of 6sense. "With rich sales rep activity data from People.ai, 6sense uncovers even more in-depth buying signals, which helps customers identify how to increase efficiencies in their sales cycles."

These business insights were realized by PTC, as they were able to find and accelerate revenue opportunities using both platforms.

"With the help of 6sense, we have better visibility into which of our prospect accounts are likely looking to purchase a product in PTC's portfolio. With People.ai, we make sure 6sense signals are properly actioned by our sales teams for timely follow-up and effective execution," said Marianna Cogan, SVP of Digital Marketing Strategy and Operations at PTC.

"Enterprise go-to-market teams are searching for solutions that connect all of the dots, reducing friction and accelerating time to revenue," said People.ai founder and CEO Oleg Rogynskyy. "We are staying focused on delivering AI to help customers maximize revenue capacity, productivity, and win rate. We are empowering our customers to accelerate time to revenue and are excited about being able to provide an end to end suite of Revenue Intelligence and Operations solutions directly and via partnerships."

About People.ai:

People.ai accelerates enterprise growth through the power of AI. With the industry's only Revenue Intelligence System, People.ai frees all customer-facing teams, including sales , marketing , and customer succes s, from manual data entry by automatically capturing all contact and customer activity data, dynamically updating your CRM and other systems of record, and providing actionable intelligence across management tools to realize the full selling capacity of the enterprise. Some of the world's best brands are leveraging People.ai to transform their business, including Lyft, New Relic, Okta, Tanium, and Zoom.

Founded in 2016 and based in San Francisco, the company is backed by ICONIQ Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Y Combinator and others. In 2018, Gartner recognized People.ai as a Cool Vendor as a part of the Hype Cycle for CRM Sales Technology 2019. People.ai has been ranked on industry lists, including the Y Combinator Top Companies List and the Forbes AI 50 list .

