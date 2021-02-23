People.ai Announces 245% YoY Customer Growth

According to McKinsey & Company, which has published extensive research on modern sales behavior, close to 9 out of 10 decision makers say that remote sales practices will be a fixture throughout 2021 and beyond. With this shift, companies need to drive greater revenue productivity per account executive despite a highly distributed sales team. People.ai enables companies to realize these improvements by auto-populating CRM and other go-to-market (GTM) systems with business activity data such as meetings, emails, and contacts. It then uses patented AI to transform this data into insights that accelerate sales cycles, increase close rates and improve marketing ROI.

When Zoom deployed People.ai, departments that utilized the solution generated a 42% increase in pipeline vs. Zoom's control group.

"People.ai is a crucial GTM partner that's helping us shape our future, not simply react to it," said Ryan Azus, CRO at Zoom. "It's played a key role in our sales team's success."

People.ai's recent growth is underpinned by a host of product innovations and expansions within its partner ecosystem. In 2020, People.ai unveiled its new Sales Solution , enabling managers to coach sales reps with AI-powered recommendations and leading indicators made popular by the MEDDIC sales framework. Additionally, People.ai acquired ClosePlan in October 2020 to power a suite of sales planning solutions. And through its recent Medallia partnership, People.ai moved into Customer Experience (CX), helping companies strengthen their service and support processes.

"The best GTM leaders rely on accurate data and insights to coach their teams and ultimately increase revenue," said Oleg Rogynskyy, founder and CEO at People.ai. "People.ai has the right platform, people and partners in place to provide that end-to-end experience for the enterprise to succeed."

In 2020, People.ai also inspired the next generation of B2B sales leaders with incisive thought leadership. The company recently wrapped season two of its Legends of Sales and Marketing podcast , showcasing how today's most successful CROs and CMOs have delivered unprecedented growth. The show has hosted top sales and marketing executives, including SAP Global CMO Alicia Tillman, former Parametric Technology Corporation (PTC) CRO John McMahon, and Salesforce President of Global Strategic Customers Jim Steele.

Product innovation, thought leadership, and industry recognition, including its ranking as a Y Combinator Top Company for the third year running, have fueled aggressive expansion plans. People.ai carries this momentum into 2021, hiring rapidly to support recent growth, with a particular focus on world-class account executives and developers. Interested candidates can learn more on People.ai's career page .

