People.ai becomes ISO certified for its information security management system

The ISO 27001:2013 standard is set by the International Organization for Standards (ISO). The standard sets a systematic approach to securely managing information and information systems to keep both secure. Certification must be conducted by an independent auditor who determines whether a company has a coherent, systematic set of policies in place to protect information and whether those policies are followed. Companies which achieve ISO 27001:2013 certification demonstrate that they adhere to information security best practices, policies, and procedures that include more than just logical and physical security controls. Certification attests to management's commitment to protecting information by prioritizing it as a business requirement.

"Our enterprise customers trust us with their data. This certification is an affirmation of our commitment and effort to protect that trust. ISO 27001 certification is a testament to our focus on protecting our customers' information," says Oleg Rogynskyy, People.ai's CEO and Founder. "That a small company devotes extensive effort to meet international standards almost exclusively met by multi-billion dollar companies illustrates our focus on protecting our customers. This certification cuts across security, privacy and reliability principles."

The ISO 27001:2013 standard details enterprise-wide specifications for documentation, management responsibility, continual improvement, internal audits, and preventative and corrective action. It complements People.ai's other information security efforts, such as SOC 2 Type 2 controls ( Service Organisation Controls ) and GDPR compliance. Click here to learn more about People.ai's enterprise-grade security and trust .

About People.ai

People.ai helps sales , marketing , and customer success teams uncover every revenue opportunity from every customer. Companies like New Relic, Palo Alto Networks, Lyft, and Okta choose People.ai to capture customer contacts, activity and engagement to drive actionable insights across all Enterprise revenue.

Founded in 2016 and based in San Francisco, People.ai is backed by Y Combinator and Silicon Valley's top investors, including Andreessen Horowitz and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

For a free assessment of your enterprise's sales, marketing, and customer success activity and to learn how your team can immediately grow revenue with the People.ai platform, please contact sales@people.ai or call (888) 997-3675.

Learn more at http://People.ai and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ppl_ai

SOURCE People.ai

Related Links

http://people.ai

