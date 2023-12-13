People.ai Names Laura Palmer as Chief Revenue Officer

Enterprise sales leader brings more than two decades of experience to People.ai's executive leadership team.

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- People.ai , the sales AI leader, today announced Laura Palmer as its Chief Revenue Officer. Palmer will lead People.ai's go-to-market efforts and help drive company revenue and growth opportunities.

"Now is the time for sales organizations to truly embrace the power of AI," said Oleg Rogynskyy, Founder and CEO of People.ai. "With the recent launch of SalesAI, People.ai is leading the charge, making it easy for enterprise leaders to build a data foundation that allows them to unlock the next level of AI automation in their GTM organizations, resulting in accelerated growth, revenue, and productivity. We knew that we needed a leader who would truly understand the power of People.ai and SalesAI - and who will help transform our vision of a future proof GTM organization into a reality. And that is exactly what we found in Laura. She is a forward-thinking leader who embodies innovation and exceptional business acumen. Her extensive experience leading both enterprise and high-growth sales teams make her a perfect fit for the next phase of this company. We are thrilled to welcome Laura to People.ai."

Laura has spent the last 25 years in technology sales and GTM leadership roles. She was one of the early employees at Google Cloud, where she helped large enterprises understand, adopt, and drive value from the cloud. Prior to joining People.ai, she was at the forefront of real-time 3D technology at Unity Technologies bringing their 3D engine to industrial verticals while scaling global go-to-market teams, and leading to a successful IPO in 2020.

"From day one, I've believed in the potential of this company and can't wait to help our customers and People.ai grow and thrive," said Palmer. "I love being at the forefront of transformational technology and helping customers understand its power and potential. Now, I am at the center of the next wave of transformation: AI. I'm someone who has experienced firsthand the challenges our customers and GTM teams face. The quality of the People.ai solution and our visionary team are second to none."

It is now obvious that all companies will need to transform how they do business with the help of AI in order to survive and thrive. The hiring of Palmer comes on the heels of People.ai's recent launch of SalesAI, the only generative AI sales solution with the data foundation to supercharge growth. Visit People.ai to learn more.

About People.ai

People.ai is an AI-powered data platform built for leaders who want to future proof their organization. People.ai provides go-to-market teams with enhanced pipeline visibility, more actionable insights, and a single source of truth for all sales activities. Their unique dataset, consisting of trillions of sales activities, millions of deals, 160 million business contacts, and 69 approved patents related to AI-based business insights, sets the company apart. Companies such as Verizon, IBM Red Hat, Snowflake, Zoom, and Palo Alto Networks rely on their enterprise-ready, patented AI technology.

People.ai has also received recognition in the Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Intelligence Platforms, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies list, the Y Combinator Top Companies List, and the Forbes AI 50 list in 2022. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, People.ai is backed by Y Combinator and Silicon Valley's top investors, including ICONIQ Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Akkadian Ventures, and Mubadala Capital.

