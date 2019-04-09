People.ai Enables Greater Visibility Into Sales Pipeline and Sales Team Performance at Zoom

SAN FRANCISCO, April 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People.ai, creators of the first and only Revenue Intelligence System powered by AI, today announced that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has chosen People.ai to deliver insights across all their go-to-market activity data, enabling them to gain deeper visibility into their pipeline and improve sales team performance.

According to a recent PwC report , in 2019 48 percent of organizations will grow revenue opportunities and increase profits through Artificial Intelligence (AI), while 46 percent of companies will improve customer experiences.

"We turned to People.ai because of their AI-based solution. Automatically capturing contacts and customer activity data and providing insights allowed our teams to focus more on selling versus spending time manually updating our database," said Greg Holmes, head of corporate strategy at Zoom. "It's because of this that we are seeing significant improvement in activity levels, greater productivity of our reps and also are able to coach them better through the process."

"Zoom is a fast-paced company. In order to keep pace inside of its sales, marketing and customer success teams, they needed an AI solution that could handle capturing activity data so their teams could scale fast," said Oleg Rogynskyy, founder and chief executive officer at People.ai. "By leveraging our Revenue Intelligence System, they now have greater transparency across their sales activity and pipeline, and are coaching their teams based on the data our AI is delivering to them."

People.ai is tackling a twenty-year-old problem that has plagued every company who uses CRM. Through the power of AI, the company's Revenue Intelligence System automates the capture of all customer activity data, matches it into the right context inside of Salesforce's database, and then presents users with intelligence and insights that liberate customer-facing teams with more selling capacity and accelerate enterprise revenue growth.

