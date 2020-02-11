People.ai Enters 2020 with Triple Digit Growth Fueled by the Addition of New Customers, Patents, and a Seasoned CMO

"Justin is a highly regarded and admired marketing leader with a proven track record of building global brands and leading successful teams for some of the tech's most iconic companies," said People.ai founder and CEO Oleg Rogynskyy. "I am excited and energized by his addition to our leadership team. His experience and vision will help propel People.ai in our next phase of growth and help deliver a world-class customer experience."

For the past two decades, Shriber has focused on helping companies accelerate growth and profitability by delivering solutions that align marketing and sales with the needs of the customer. Over the course of his career, he's run Product, Sales, and Marketing organizations at both startups and large companies such as Linkedin, Oracle, and Siebel. Shriber started his career at McKinsey and Company. He will be based in People.ai's San Francisco, CA headquarters.

"I am very excited to be joining People.ai to bring our brand promise to life. I am passionate about every step of the customer's go-to-market journey and believe People.ai is uniquely positioned to provide both strategic and visionary guidance as we build our business." ~ Justin Shriber, Chief Marketing Officer, People.ai.

People.ai continues its tradition of providing the industry's first Revenue Intelligence System. Our innovation provides the most advanced artificial intelligence that is transforming enterprise business by unlocking the full potential of their revenue teams. Since inception, People.ai has filed 84 patent applications, and People.ai continues to be recognized as the most innovative company in the revenue operations space with 27 issued U.S. Patents in the past year.

About People.ai:

People.ai accelerates enterprise growth through the power of AI. With the industry's first Revenue Intelligence System, People.ai frees all customer-facing teams, including sales , marketing , and customer success , from manual data entry by automatically capturing all contact and customer activity data, dynamically updating CRM and other systems of record, and providing actionable intelligence across management tools to realize the full selling capacity of the enterprise. Some of the world's best brands are leveraging People.ai to transform their business, including Lyft, New Relic , Okta, Tanium, and Zoom.

Founded in 2016 and based in San Francisco, People.ai is backed by ICONIQ Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, and Y Combinator. In 2018, Gartner recognized People.ai as a Cool Vendor as a part of the Hype Cycle for CRM Sales Technology 2019. People.ai has been ranked on industry lists, including the Y Combinator Top Companies List and the Forbes AI 50 list .

