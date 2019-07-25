People.ai named 2019 Hot Vendor by Aragon Research in growing Sales AI category

SAN FRANCISCO, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People.ai, creators of the only Revenue Operations & Intelligence System powered by AI, was named as an Aragon Research Hot Vendor in Revenue Intelligence, 2019. People.ai is one of four companies identified as a Hot Vendor in this category.

"AI for sales, marketing and customer success is growing significantly and is changing the way our customers are growing revenue to positively impact the bottom line. We believe Aragon's recognition of People.ai as a Hot Vendor reflects the momentum in our product adoption and customer acquisition," said Oleg Rogynskyy, founder and Chief Executive Officer at People.ai.

Aragon Research Hot Vendors in Revenue Intelligence, 2019 identifies noteworthy, visionary, and innovative vendors that are making an impact in the market. Aragon believes sales is the most critical function in the enterprise to generate revenue. For most of the last 400 years, the art of selling has been a craft that not all can master, hence the dependence on the top third of the sales organization.

"What makes People.ai hot is that it automates tedious manual processes and reduces leakage across the whole funnel, freeing up time for go-to-market teams to focus on more important steps in the sales, marketing and customer success cycles," said Jim Lundy, CEO and Lead Analyst at Aragon Research. "The intelligence it delivers through analytics and best next actions creates the game plan for helping go-to-market teams be more successful."

About People.ai:

People.ai accelerates enterprise growth through the power of AI. With the industry's only Revenue Operations & Intelligence System, People.ai frees all customer-facing teams, including sales, marketing, and customer success, from manual data entry by automatically capturing all contact and customer activity data, dynamically updating CRM and other systems of record, and providing actionable intelligence across management tools to realize the full selling capacity of the enterprise. Some of the world's best brands are leveraging People.ai to transform their business, including Lyft, New Relic, Okta, Tanium, and Zoom.

Founded in 2016 and based in San Francisco, the company is backed by ICONIQ Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Y Combinator and others. In 2018, Gartner recognized People.ai as a Cool Vendor as a part of the Hype Cycle for CRM Sales Technology 2019. For more information about People.ai, click here .

About Aragon Research:

Aragon Research delivers high-impact visual research, consulting, and advisory services to provide enterprises the insight they need to make better technology and strategy decisions. Aragon Research serves business and IT leaders and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit https://www.aragonresearch.com

Aragon Research Disclaimer

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

