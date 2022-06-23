People.ai Named Leader in Multiple G2 Grid Reports, Including #1 Ranking for Customer Revenue Optimization

Leading Revenue Intelligence platform recognized as a leader in numerous categories by customers in quarterly report

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- People.ai , the premier enterprise Revenue Intelligence & Operations platform, today announced that it's been included in the leader quadrant in eight G2 Grid Summer 2022 Report categories for enterprise sales and marketing software, including being named the #1 leader in the Customer Revenue Optimization (CRO) category .

As the world's largest and most trusted tech marketplace, G2 is a hub for authentic reviews for more than 100,000 software products and professional services. G2 Grid Report rankings, in particular, are determined by customer reviews. Products in the Leader quadrant are rated highly by G2 users and have substantial market presence scores.

People.ai was also recognized in G2 Summer Grid reports for:

Account Data Management (#4)

AI Sales Assistant (#3)

Revenue Operations & Intelligence (#6)

Sales Analytics (#11)

Sales Coaching (#9)

Sales Intelligence (#5)

Sales Performance Management (#5)

"Being recognized by an esteemed institution is always an honor, but when that recognition is based on what customers are saying and how they're promoting our product, it truly solidifies the impact we're making," said Oleg Rogynskyy , CEO & founder of People.ai. "Customers are at the center of what we do at People.ai. Our mission is to help companies accelerate growth, revenue and innovation, above all, it's about continuing to deliver value to our customers. We are grateful for our customers who have put us in these top leader positions."

People.ai's reviews from verified G2 users include :

"People.ai gives us (and just as important, our executive management team) a view into our engagement level with each sales opportunity we're working with. This, in a well-constructed dashboard, enables us to drill down into greater detail as needed."

"People.ai uses data and customer profiles to better serve customers with tailor-fit messages. My team is under Sales and People.ai enables me to separate my customers into different personas and see what motivates them."

"We knew that our buying personas had changed over the last 36 months. We also knew that buying behaviors were changing before the pandemic. People.ai has unlocked what was occurring with real data, so we don't have to make decisions based on our gut feelings. People.ai. has enabled valuable insights that we had not anticipated or expected."

"People.ai is the leader in terms of tracking prospect engagement. They were an early tool and continue to refine their technology. I can easily see what accounts my sales reps are engaged with, how they are engaged and where there is an opportunity to engage even further. It is a huge time saver because the tool pulls prospect contact information into our database as well."

To learn more about how People.ai is unlocking growth for its customers, please visit people.ai/customers/ .

About People.ai

People.ai delivers the industry's leading Revenue Intelligence platform. Using patented AI technology, it transforms business activity such as email, meetings, and contacts, into account and opportunity management solutions that increase sales rep productivity, accelerates revenue growth, and maximizes marketing ROI. Enterprises such as AppDynamics, DataRobot, Okta, and Zoom rely on People.ai to unlock growth.

