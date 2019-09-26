People.ai Recognized by 451 Research as a '451 Firestarter'

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People.ai , creators of the only Revenue Intelligence System powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), today announced it has received a 451 Firestarter award from leading technology research and advisory firm 451 Research, recognizing the company's innovative contributions in AI within the technology industry.

451 Research's Firestarter program recognizes exceptional innovation within the information technology industry. Introduced in 2018, and awarded quarterly, the program is exclusively analyst-led, allowing its team of technology and market experts to highlight organizations they believe are significantly contributing to the overall pace and extent of innovation in the technology market.

People.ai is excited to receive this industry recognition for continuing to help enterprises accelerate time to revenue by automating manual processes and delivering critical intelligence across sales, marketing, customer success, and other go-to-market teams. to make them smarter and more efficient.

"AI is transforming every company, and through our conversations with the team at 451 Research, we see it is becoming a critical part of business strategy. 451 Research's recognition of how we are empowering go-to-market teams with revenue intelligence is an honor to receive and is another milestone for our continued momentum as a company," said Oleg Rogynskyy, CEO and cofounder.

"451 Research built its reputation on helping clients understand innovation in the technology industry, and the Firestarters program is a further demonstration of this," said Sheryl Kingstone, Vice President, Customer Experience and Commerce at 451 Research. "Innovative approaches from companies like People.ai that are being brought to the IT industry deserve recognition and a 451 Firestarter award."

About People.ai:

People.ai accelerates enterprise growth through the power of AI. With the industry's only Revenue Intelligence System, People.ai frees all customer-facing teams, including sales, marketing, and customer success, from manual data entry by automatically capturing all contact and customer activity data, dynamically updating CRM and other systems of record, and providing actionable intelligence across management tools to realize the full selling capacity of the enterprise. Some of the world's best brands are leveraging People.ai to transform their business, including Lyft, New Relic , Okta, Tanium, and Zoom.

Founded in 2016 and based in San Francisco, the company is backed by ICONIQ Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Y Combinator and others. In 2018, Gartner recognized People.ai as a Cool Vendor as a part of the Hype Cycle for CRM Sales Technology 2019. Forbes also ranked People.ai as one of the most promising AI startups through the Forbes AI 50 list.

About 451 Research

451 Research is a leading information technology research and advisory company focusing on technology innovation and market disruption. More than 100 analysts and consultants provide essential insight to more than 2,000 client organizations globally through syndicated research, advisory services and live events. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in New York, 451 Research is a division of the 451 Group. Learn more about the 451 Research Firestarters.

