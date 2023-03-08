People.ai Reinforces Commitment to Data Protection and Customer Trust by Achieving Three New Security Certifications

Obtaining ISO 27701:2019, ISO 27017:2015 and CSA STAR Certification demonstrates best-in-class security

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- People.ai , the enterprise revenue intelligence leader, today announced three new certifications that demonstrate best-in-class security standards for data privacy and cloud infrastructure: ISO 27701:2019, ISO 27017:2015 and CSA STAR Certification. These achievements build on People.ai's existing certifications for ISO 27001:2013 and SSAE-16 SOC 2 Type 2 compliance.

Data security continues to be a leading concern for enterprise executives, as attacks or mishandling of data costs businesses billions per year in lost revenue and financial penalties. Without the most stringent information security management systems, a breach is a matter of when, not if, an event will occur. IBM's 2022 Cost of a Data Breach Report highlights that the average cost of a security attack is $4.35 million – an all-time high – and that 83% of surveyed organizations had experienced more than one breach in the last year.

"Our priority at People.ai is protecting our customers' sensitive data. In achieving these valuable certifications, we're strengthening our privacy and cloud computing best practices, policies and procedures to provide even more security," said Aman Sirohi , Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer at People.ai. "These certifications are a testament to our principle of trust and reliability, and we will continue to fortify our technology to ensure our customers feel confident and protected."

ISO 27701:2019 and ISO 27017:2015 standards are set by the International Organization for Standards (ISO) and provide systematic approaches for securely managing information and information systems. Certification is conducted by an independent auditor and demonstrates a company's adherence to privacy and cloud computing best practices, policies and procedures, including logical and physical security controls. It attests to the company's commitment to protecting information as a business requirement.

Cloud Security Alliance (CSA) is the world's leading organization dedicated to defining and raising awareness of best practices to help ensure a secure cloud computing environment. Certification demonstrates that a company has upheld robust cloud security standards.

More information about People.ai's commitment to enterprise-level security is available in this overview of practices and a corresponding blog post at People.ai .

About People.ai

People.ai is the leader in guiding enterprise sales teams on the proven path to pipeline and revenue generation. The People.ai enterprise revenue intelligence platform ensures organizations speed up complex sales cycles by engaging the right people in the right accounts. Through our patented AI technology, People.ai enables sales teams to clearly see whom to engage within each of their accounts and exactly what to do to deliver the highest yielding deals. Enterprises such as AppDynamics, DataRobot, Okta, and Zoom know that people buy from people, that's why people buy from People.ai. For more information, please visit www.people.ai .

