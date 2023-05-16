People.ai Unveils AccountGPT to Streamline Account Planning

Enterprise revenue intelligence leader releases first generative AI enhancement to its solution, launching at the Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- People.ai , the enterprise revenue intelligence leader, today announced the release of AccountGPT, an AI-driven enhancement to its account planning application . This new feature will enable go-to-market (GTM) teams to create strategic account plans quickly and easily by removing menial tasks and manual data entry.

From day one, People.ai has embraced AI and automation resulting in the compilation of a unique dataset that's been trained on billions of sales activities and over a trillion dollars in closed won revenue. On top of this data foundation, People.ai offers AI-powered relationship maps, opportunity management, engagement intelligence and account planning.

AccountGPT utilizes generative AI and large language models (LLMs) to auto-complete sections of account plans, such as market research, by populating data within seconds from publicly available sites such as company websites, quarterly earnings reports, and more. By automating these tasks and removing the need for manual data entry, GTM teams can focus on more strategic, revenue-generating activities.

"AI has been the DNA of People.ai since its founding," said Thomas Wyatt , Chief Product and Strategy Officer at People.ai. "With recent generative AI breakthroughs, we can leverage our industry-leading proprietary data set of revenue intelligence to fine-tune large language models to improve GTM team productivity dramatically. AccountGPT is the first of several generative AI capabilities we are releasing this year to remove time-consuming sales processes, boost pipeline generation and tighten deal execution."

By fine-tuning public large language models with a company's proprietary data, enterprises can now answer specific questions, generate new insights and drive optimizations in their business. People.ai is uniquely positioned to lead this transition, operating at the intersection of human and machine-generated data associated with GTM functions.

People.ai will debut AccountGPT at the Gartner CSO & Sales Leader Conference on May 16th and 17th. To learn more about People.ai's AccountGPT offering, sign up for its upcoming product launch webinar on June 22nd at 11 am PT, Ride the Wave: Empowering Sales Leader Coaching (with GPT Technology .

About People.ai

People.ai is the leader in guiding enterprise sales teams on the proven path to pipeline and revenue generation. The People.ai enterprise revenue intelligence platform ensures organizations speed up complex sales cycles by engaging the right people in the right accounts. Through our patented AI technology, People.ai enables sales teams to clearly see whom to engage within each of their accounts and exactly what to do to deliver the highest yielding deals. Enterprises such as AppDynamics, DataRobot, Okta, and Zoom know that people buy from people, that's why people buy from People.ai. For more information, please visit www.people.ai .

Media Contacts

BLASTmedia for People.ai

Patrick Murphy

[email protected]

SOURCE People.ai