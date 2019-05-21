People.ai Unveils "The Wire," Delivering Best Next Actions to Drive Revenue via Personalized, Actionable Insights

The Wire is a real-time feed, similar to a social networks feed, to provide customer-facing teams with AI-driven intelligence, task prioritization, and one-click execution. It uses PeopleGraph, the unique graph-based AI that has already been trained on $1 trillion in pipeline, 500 million sales activities, nearly 40 million executive contacts, 15 million buying motions and over $100 billion in closed/won deals. As with all existing People.ai products, all collected data is synced with Salesforce and learns continuously from users' actions to fine-tune predictive algorithms. These algorithms generate a ranked list of next best actions, trained on customer activity data from emails, conference calls, calendars, and collaboration tools like Zoom and Slack.

These insights are served based on your role, location, and via the channel in which you will be most likely to take the task (for example, if you are on a plane, The Wire will reach out via email). For sales team members, this could be making sure you are always the first person to reach out to your repeat buyer on the day they join a new company, or making sure the correct executives are engaged in the right stages of the sales process. For sales managers, it shows leading indicators of sales rep success based on historical activity data and whether your team members' activities are optimal for the team to achieve their number in the current quarter. This gives management empirical data on why some team members are (or are not) succeeding based on leading indicators.

"People.ai is delivering on the unfulfilled promise of traditional CRM tools, which claim to drive growth and productivity but in reality rely on inefficient manual data entry and users spending their time deciding what to focus on next," said Oleg Rogynskyy, Founder and CEO of People.ai. "We are solving that with the power of AI—and with the launch of The Wire, we are delivering a fundamental shift in how actionable intelligence is delivered to drive growth."

"One of the requirements enterprises will need going forward is an automated, predictive way to identify what actions and next steps they should make to bring deals in faster, get more from their marketing investment, and deliver a better customer experience," said Kerry Cunningham, Senior Research Director, Marketing Operations Strategies at Sirius Decisions.

"The Wire is a real example of AI's power to help automate my day and make me more productive. With People.ai technology observing and learning about our sales activities and pipeline and then suggesting the best next activity to me, my managers and my entire sales team, we will be empowered to focus on the management actions that matter most, like coaching reps who are falling behind or identifying at-risk deals," said Mike Cabot, VP of Corporate Sales at Malwarebytes.

ABOUT PEOPLE.AI

People.ai accelerates enterprise growth through the power of AI. With the industry's only Revenue Intelligence System , People.ai frees all customer-facing teams, including sales , marketing , and customer success , from manual data entry by automatically capturing all contact and customer activity data, dynamically updating CRM and other systems of record, and providing actionable intelligence across management tools to realize the full selling capacity of the enterprise. Some of the world's best brands are leveraging People.ai to transform their business, including Lyft, New Relic, Okta, Tanium, and Zoom.

Founded in 2016 and based in San Francisco, the company is backed by ICONIQ Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Y Combinator and others. In 2018, Gartner recognized People.ai as a Cool Vendor.

For a free assessment of your enterprise's sales, marketing, and customer success effectiveness and to learn how your team can benefit from day one with the People.ai platform, please contact sales@people.ai or call (888) 997-3675. We will respond to you in 24 hours or less.

