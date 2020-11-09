PeopleScout's UK-Based Talent Advisory Team, TMP Holdings Limited ("TMP"), Wins Agency of the Year at 2020 Recruitment Marketing Awards

LONDON, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout won four Recruitment Marketing Awards (RMAs), including Agency of the Year and Campaign of the Year, at the virtual awards ceremony held on October 29, 2020. The RMAs recognize excellence in recruitment marketing and talent management.

"PeopleScout won this award as they worked with phenomenal creative output and overall met their customer's needs," said the RMA judges in regards to the Agency of the Year award.

"We are incredibly honored to be named Agency of the Year and to receive recognition for our work," said Andrew Wilkinson, Executive Leader, Group Managing Director – EMEA and APAC. "As the pandemic continues to reshape the way we approach recruitment marketing and employer branding, the importance of effective and innovative candidate communications has never been greater."

PeopleScout's global reach and local expertise continues to make an impact on the talent acquisition and recruitment marketing industry. The company offers Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) and Managed Service Provider (MSP) services as well as talent acquisition solutions including assessment, early careers, candidate experience and employer branding. The combined power of its solutions enables the company to stand out from its peers with innovative design and a focus on delivery.

The award for Campaign of the Year was for PeopleScout's work with its client, a motoring company in the UK. The goal of the campaign was to attract the attention of large numbers of potential passive candidates who might never have considered a career with the client.

"An excellent campaign that turned an employer brand into a live experience and was unlike no other," said the RMA judges. "The live event received public interest and was a bold campaign with impressive results from applications across four targeted sections."

This is the second consecutive year that PeopleScout won top award honors at the RMAs. In 2019, PeopleScout won the Grand Prix award for the company's creative approach to recruiting nurses in Greater Manchester, as well as awards for employer branding, recruitment effectiveness and video. In 2020, PeopleScout also won four coveted Recruiting Advertising Design (RAD) awards, including Work of the Year as well as in the Innovation, Use of Social and Out of Home Advertising categories.

To learn more about the RMAs and the 2020 winners, visit https://thermas.co.uk/2020-winners/.

