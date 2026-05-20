Pep Boys, America's Car Care Veterans™, Partners with Military Brands to Strengthen Commitment to the Military Community

PHILADELPHIA, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pep Boys, a leading automotive service provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Military Brands, a resource dedicated to providing the military community with valuable information and support at every stage of life and service. The partnership brings together two organizations united by a shared commitment to those who serve and have served this country.

Pep Boys partners with Military Brands, a resource dedicated to providing the military community with valuable information and support at every stage of life and service.

Through Military Brands' three flagship platforms—MyBaseGuide.com, VeteranLife.com, and MilSpouses.com—Pep Boys will connect with active-duty service members, veterans, and military families in familiar channels they already rely on. Together, the organizations will deliver automotive resources, practical guidance, and offers designed to meet the unique needs of this audience.

"Partnering with Military Brands allows us to meet military families in the trusted spaces they already turn to and deliver real value at the moments that matter most," said Mike Vazeii, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Pep Boys.

Founded by Navy veterans, Pep Boys has long been rooted in service to the military community. That legacy continues today through the company's America's Car Care Veterans™ campaign, which recognizes the experience, skill, and dedication of the technicians, service teams, and advisors who keep Americans moving every day. The campaign also reflects Pep Boys' broader promise of dependable automotive care, reinforcing the accountability, transparency, and customer-first mindset that define the brand—values that resonate especially deeply with those who serve and have served.

"America's Car Care Veterans™ honors the heritage that has shaped Pep Boys since our founding in 1921," Vazeii said. "We're veterans of this industry in every sense—seasoned professionals who earn our customers' confidence through knowledge shaped over more than a century as leaders in the aftermarket car care industry."

By partnering with Military Brands, Pep Boys is proud to expand its ability to support the military community and its family with trusted automotive expertise, helpful resources, and everyday value through the platforms they know and use. Learn more at pepboys.com/military-commitment.

About Pep Boys

Pep Boys is a trusted leader in automotive services, dedicated to keeping drivers on the road with reliable maintenance and repair solutions. With almost 800 locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, our team of skilled professionals, including many ASE-certified technicians, serves millions of customers each year, ranging from everyday drivers to commercial fleets.

Founded in 1921 by Navy veterans Manny, Moe and Jack, Pep Boys is built on a foundation of passion, trust and safety. More than a century later, we continue to honor that legacy by providing expert care, exceptional service and a strong commitment to the communities we serve.

We keep people moving.

Learn more at www.pepboys.com.

About Military Brands

Military Brands is a digital media and marketing company dedicated to the U.S. military community. Serving as the umbrella organization for three trusted platforms (MyBaseGuide.com, VeteranLife.com, and MilSpouses.com), Military Brands reaches hundreds of thousands of active-duty service members, veterans, and military families each month across web, email, audio, and social channels. Military Brands is committed to ensuring every service member, veteran, and military family has access to the trusted information, resources, and community they need, at every stage of life and service.

SOURCE The Pep Boys - Manny, Moe and Jack LLC