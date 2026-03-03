Pep Boys Locations Recognized as CARFAX 2025 Top-Rated Service Centers

PHILADELPHIA, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pep Boys is proud to announce that 80% of its locations have been recognized as CARFAX 2025 Top-Rated Service Centers, an honor awarded to auto repair facilities that consistently deliver exceptional customer experiences.

Each year, CARFAX recognizes service centers across the country based on verified customer reviews, highlighting locations that demonstrate strong service quality. This year's recognition reflects the continued dedication of Pep Boys' teams nationwide in delivering dependable automotive care and customer-focused service.

"Recognition from CARFAX reflects the voices of customers and reinforces Pep Boys' ongoing commitment to keep people moving with high quality service and a positive customer experience," said Chris Campbell, SVP Service Quality.

Of the locations recognized, 30% have reached an impressive milestone of being a 5x or 6x CARFAX Top-Rated Service Center recipient. These multi-year recognitions highlight sustained excellence and a long-term commitment to serving customers with professionalism and care.

About Pep Boys

Pep Boys is a trusted leader in automotive services, dedicated to keeping drivers on the road with reliable maintenance and repair solutions. With almost 800 locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, our team of skilled professionals, including many ASE-certified technicians, serves millions of customers each year, ranging from everyday drivers to commercial fleets.

Founded in 1921 by Navy veterans Manny, Moe and Jack, Pep Boys is built on a foundation of passion, trust and safety. More than a century later, we continue to honor that legacy by providing expert care, exceptional service and a strong commitment to the communities we serve.

We keep people moving.

Learn more at www.pepboys.com.

