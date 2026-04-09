Pep Boys Appoints Nik Umrani as Chief Information Officer

PHILADELPHIA, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pep Boys, a leading automotive service provider, today announced the appointment of Nik Umrani as Chief Information Officer (CIO). A globally recognized technology leader with a track record of driving enterprise growth through AI, cloud, and digital transformation, Umrani brings the experience and vision to help Pep Boys accelerate its technology strategy and continue delivering exceptional service to customers across the country.

Nik Umrani - Pep Boys Chief Information Officer

"Nik's experience building and scaling technology at some of the world's leading companies, and his ability to tie that work directly to business results, makes him a standout addition to our leadership team," said Joe Auriemma, Chief Executive Officer.

Umrani joins Pep Boys with more than two decades of senior technology leadership experience across Fortune 100 and private equity-backed organizations. Most recently, he served as Global CIO at NSM Insurance Group / Novacore, where he led a full-scale enterprise transformation supporting the company's growth. He has also held senior leadership roles at Comcast, ADT, and Verizon Communications. He is a 2023 ORBIE CIO of the Year honoree, a 2024 HMG Global Leadership Award recipient, and an active member on several advisory boards.

Umrani's appointment reflects Pep Boys' continued commitment to investing in the people and technology needed to serve customers better, faster, and smarter. As the automotive service industry evolves, his leadership will help position Pep Boys at the forefront of that change.

About Pep Boys

Pep Boys is a trusted leader in automotive services, dedicated to keeping drivers on the road with reliable maintenance and repair solutions. With almost 800 locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, our team of skilled professionals, including many ASE-certified technicians, serves millions of customers each year, ranging from everyday drivers to commercial fleets.

Founded in 1921 by Navy veterans Manny, Moe and Jack, Pep Boys is built on a foundation of passion, trust and safety. More than a century later, we continue to honor that legacy by providing expert care, exceptional service and a strong commitment to the communities we serve.

We keep people moving.

Learn more at www.pepboys.com.

SOURCE The Pep Boys - Manny, Moe and Jack LLC