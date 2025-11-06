Pep Boys Appoints Cathy Ovchar as Chief Financial Officer

Ovchar to Lead Financial Strategy as Pep Boys Continues Transformation

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pep Boys, a leading automotive service provider, today announced the appointment of Cathy Ovchar as Chief Financial Officer. With more than 30 years of experience, Ovchar brings a strong record of driving transformation and growth across large organizations.

Before joining Pep Boys, Ovchar served as Chief Financial Officer at Clemens Food Group, a $3 billion food production and logistics company, where she led finance, accounting, and strategic planning functions. She previously served as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at AAA Club Alliance Inc., overseeing financial operations for a broad portfolio of businesses, including roadside assistance, auto repair, and insurance. Earlier in her career, she spent over two decades with Campbell Soup Company, where she held multiple leadership roles in global finance, supply chain, and corporate strategy.

At Pep Boys, Ovchar will oversee all aspects of financial strategy, reporting, and planning. Her expertise in performance management, analytics, and enterprise transformation will be instrumental in supporting the company's ongoing transformation.

"We're thrilled to have Cathy join our executive team," said Joe Auriemma, CEO of Pep Boys. "Her financial expertise, industry experience and proven ability to build best in class finance organization will be invaluable as we continue to grow our business and strengthen our culture."

Ovchar's appointment is part of Pep Boys' ongoing efforts to strengthen its financial operations and support the company's long-term plans.

About Pep Boys

Pep Boys is a trusted leader in automotive services, dedicated to keeping drivers on the road with reliable maintenance and repair solutions. With over 800 locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, our team of skilled professionals, including many ASE-certified technicians, serves millions of customers each year, ranging from everyday drivers to commercial fleets.

Founded in 1921 by Navy veterans Manny, Moe and Jack, Pep Boys is built on a foundation of passion, trust and safety. More than a century later, we continue to honor that legacy by providing expert care, exceptional service and a strong commitment to the communities we serve.

We keep people moving.

Learn more at www.pepboys.com.

SOURCE The Pep Boys - Manny, Moe and Jack LLC