Pep Boys Releases "Worst Roads in America" Report, Identifying the Metro Areas Where Drivers Experience the Most Road-Related Vehicle Repairs

Orlando and Chicago lead the ranking where drivers experience the highest rates of road-related vehicle repairs, based on Pep Boys service data.

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pep Boys today announced the results of its first-ever Worst Roads in America report, ranking the U.S. metro areas in its operating markets where drivers experience the highest rates of road-related vehicle repairs. According to Pep Boys' exclusive internal service data, drivers in these markets experienced higher rates of road-related repairs such as alignments, suspension and tire repairs. In many cases, these higher repair rates can reflect local driving conditions from extreme weather and heavy traffic to ongoing construction.

Worst Roads in America 2025

For many drivers, roads in certain areas are tougher on vehicles, often resulting in more frequent visits for service and maintenance. By analyzing service trends across the country, Pep Boys identified the metro areas where vehicle upkeep hits drivers — and their wallets — the hardest.

The Top 30 Metro Areas for Worst Roads

Based on Pep Boys internal service data reflecting where drivers see the most road-related repairs.

Orlando, FL Chicago, IL Panama City, FL Lafayette, IN Tampa–St. Petersburg, FL West Palm Beach, FL Nashville, TN New Orleans, LA Tallahassee, FL Knoxville, TN Youngstown, OH Charleston, SC Augusta, GA Evansville, IL Springfield, AR Columbus, OH Baton Rouge, LA Lafayette, LA Philadelphia, PA Mobile, AL Miami–Ft. Lauderdale, FL Dallas–Ft. Worth, TX Pittsburgh, PA Baltimore, MD Boston, MA Charlotte, NC Norfolk, VA San Francisco, CA Harrisburg, PA El Paso, TX

Spotlight Metro Areas

Orlando, FL

Central Florida takes the top spot on the list, with drivers here experiencing some of the most frequent repair needs in the country. Orlando's service data shows higher-than-average rates of alignment and suspension work, along with frequent single-tire replacements— trends that may reflect the challenging driving conditions local motorists face throughout Central Florida. The combination of heavy commuter traffic, construction zones and variable soil conditions likely contribute to this area's increased repair activity.

Chicago, IL

Chicago continues to illustrate how hard Midwest winters can be for drivers and their vehicles. Pep Boys data shows increased levels of tire replacement and wheel balancing services, patterns often seen in areas with repeated freeze-thaw cycles. Chicagoland drivers often see increased tire and wheel repairs during harsh winter months.

"Our data highlights how regional driving conditions influence repair trends and vehicle wear and tear," said Scott Elliott, Manager of Technical Training at Pep Boys. "By understanding these trends, drivers can take preventive steps to help protect their cars — and we're here to help every mile of the way."

How Pep Boys Helps Drivers Protect Their Vehicles

Drivers in high-repair areas can take proactive steps to help reduce unexpected repair costs. Regular tire inspections, wheel alignments and suspension checks are essential to extending a vehicle's lifespan and maintaining safe handling. Pep Boys offers a full range of tire and repair services — from replacements and alignments to road hazard protection plans — to help drivers navigate challenging road conditions with confidence.

Drivers can schedule an appointment at pepboys.com to help keep their vehicles in top shape, no matter what the road throws their way.

Methodology

Based on Pep Boys internal service data collected across U.S. markets where Pep Boys operated between Sept. 23, 2024 and Sept. 22, 2025. Rankings reflect where select repair services occurred more often than the Pep Boys average. Findings reflect vehicle repair trends, not measured road quality or government ratings.

The "Worst Roads in America" report is based solely on Pep Boys' internal service data and is intended to reflect repair trends, not official roadway quality assessments.

