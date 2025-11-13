Pep Boys Appoints Chris Magana as Senior Vice President of Commercial

30-Year Automotive Industry Veteran to Lead Commercial Business Strategy

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pep Boys, a leading automotive service provider, today announced the appointment of Chris Magana as Senior Vice President of Commercial. With more than 30 years of automotive industry experience, Magana brings a proven track record of driving sales growth, building high-performing teams, and leading large-scale business transformations.

Magana most recently served as Vice President of North America Consumer Sales at Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company. During his three-decade career with Goodyear, Magana led teams across multiple business segments, including national retail accounts, wholesale distribution, and original equipment partnerships with major automotive manufacturers. At Pep Boys, Magana will oversee the company's commercial business operations, leading strategy and execution.

"Chris's extensive experience in automotive and tire sales, combined with his proven ability to build strong customer partnerships, makes him an ideal leader for our commercial business" said Joe Auriemma, CEO of Pep Boys.

The addition of Magana to the leadership team comes as Pep Boys continues to invest in its commercial operations and strengthen its position as a trusted partner for businesses across the automotive service industry.

About Pep Boys

Pep Boys is a trusted leader in automotive services, dedicated to keeping drivers on the road with reliable maintenance and repair solutions. With over 800 locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, our team of skilled professionals, including many ASE-certified technicians, serves millions of customers each year, ranging from everyday drivers to commercial fleets.

Founded in 1921 by Navy veterans Manny, Moe and Jack, Pep Boys is built on a foundation of passion, trust and safety. More than a century later, we continue to honor that legacy by providing expert care, exceptional service and a strong commitment to the communities we serve.

We keep people moving.

Learn more at www.pepboys.com.

