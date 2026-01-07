Pep Boys Explores How Modern Vehicles Are Redefining Service Intervals

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As automotive technology advances, traditional service schedules are evolving. Pep Boys, a trusted automotive service provider, highlights how innovations in engines, fluids, and materials are reshaping how often vehicles need maintenance, and why drivers still need to stay attentive.

Modern engines are designed to be more efficient than older models, and synthetic oils offer significantly longer protection than conventional oils. Many automakers now recommend oil changes every 7,500 to 10,000 miles instead of the once standard 3,000 to 5,000. However, real-world conditions, like frequent short trips, stop-and-go traffic, towing, or extreme temperatures, can still shorten service intervals.

"Extended service intervals are a great benefit of modern engineering," said Scott Elliott, Manager of Technical Training at Pep Boys. "But drivers shouldn't assume 'less maintenance' means 'no maintenance.' Every vehicle and driver is different."

Pep Boys encourages motorists to follow their manufacturer's recommended service schedule and to consult service experts who can tailor maintenance to driving habits. Certain driving patterns, such as frequent short trips, stop-and-go traffic, towing, or extreme temperatures, may be considered severe driving conditions and can require more frequent service, as outlined in a vehicle's owner's manual. Checking fluids regularly, rotating tires, and keeping up with recommended inspections ensures vehicles continue running safely and efficiently, even as technology changes.

By helping drivers understand these shifts, Pep Boys continues its commitment to vehicle longevity and informed car care for every kind of driver.

Pep Boys is a trusted leader in automotive services, dedicated to keeping drivers on the road with reliable maintenance and repair solutions. With almost 800 locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, our team of skilled professionals, including many ASE-certified technicians, serves millions of customers each year, ranging from everyday drivers to commercial fleets.

Founded in 1921 by Navy veterans Manny, Moe and Jack, Pep Boys is built on a foundation of passion, trust and safety. More than a century later, we continue to honor that legacy by providing expert care, exceptional service and a strong commitment to the communities we serve.

