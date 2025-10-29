Pep Boys Appoints Hiral Patel as Chief Accounting Officer

Seasoned finance leader joins Pep Boys to guide accounting operations

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pep Boys, a leading automotive service provider, today announced the appointment of Hiral Patel as Chief Accounting Officer. In this role, Patel will oversee the company's accounting operations and financial reporting, supporting Pep Boys' continued transformation.

Patel brings extensive global experience in accounting and finance, including leadership roles at Verifone and a strong background in the retail sector through her work at IKEA. Throughout her career, she has led cross-functional teams, driven enterprise-wide SAP implementations, and cultivated a culture of transparency, accountability, and continuous improvement.

"Hiral's expertise in finance and accounting, combined with her proven leadership in both retail and global operations, makes her an invaluable addition to our executive team," said Joe Auriemma, Chief Executive Officer. "We are thrilled to welcome her to Pep Boys and look forward to her contributions in strengthening our financial operations and supporting our growth."

Patel joins Pep Boys at an exciting time of transformation, bringing the experience and leadership needed to help the company navigate its next chapter.

About Pep Boys

Pep Boys is a trusted leader in automotive services, dedicated to keeping drivers on the road with reliable maintenance and repair solutions. With over 800 locations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico, our team of skilled professionals, including many ASE-certified technicians, serves millions of customers each year, ranging from everyday drivers to commercial fleets.

Founded in 1921 by Navy veterans Manny, Moe and Jack, Pep Boys is built on a foundation of passion, trust and safety. More than a century later, we continue to honor that legacy by providing expert care, exceptional service and a strong commitment to the communities we serve.

We keep people moving.

Learn more at www.pepboys.com.

SOURCE The Pep Boys - Manny, Moe and Jack LLC