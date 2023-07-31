Pep Boys Celebrates New Auto Service and Tire Center in Raleigh on August 1 with Celebration and Community Commitment

Pep Boys further expands its footprint in the Raleigh market as it celebrates its 14th location and pledges its support to the community. 

PHILADELPHIA, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pep Boys, a leading U.S. automotive service provider, will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Raleigh at the Triangle Town Center tomorrow, August 1, 2023. The 7320 Old Wake Forest Rd Raleigh, NC 27616 location will join 13 other locations in the Raleigh market. Customers can expect a full range of automotive maintenance and repair services at this newest location.

Pep Boys will celebrate this monumental opening with residents and special guests at 11am. As a testament to the Company's commitment to its community, Pep Boys will be presenting a donation to two local non-profit organizations, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of North Carolina and the Haven House Society.

"Pep Boys takes pride in extending our automotive service experience to an even larger customer base in Raleigh," said Scott Collette, Pep Boys CEO. "Our team of technicians and service advisors are looking forward to connecting with the local community and providing quality car care to its drivers."

The Raleigh location provides both individual customers and the area's fast-growing fleets with preventative maintenance, tire installations and both routine and major repairs performed by certified technicians. In addition to being equipped with the latest technology to handle today's complex vehicles, Pep Boys offers every driver a Courtesy Vehicle Inspection as well as an entirely digital customer experience from online appointment booking to service tracking and mobile pay.

Pep Boys also offers a broad range of opportunities and career paths for today's auto service technician. With a commitment to supporting technical education and training and development, a Pep Boys auto service technician can pursue several different career paths. For more information on a career with Pep Boys, visit www.careers.pepboys.com

About Pep Boys
Founded in 1921 by military veterans, generations of drivers have counted on Pep Boys ASE-certified Pros to care for their cars. With a national network of Service and Tire Centers, millions of vehicles and fleets pass through Pep Boys bays each year. Our commitment to being the one our communities count on is demonstrated through our exceptional customer experience and technical expertise. For more information, visit www.pepboys.com/corporate

