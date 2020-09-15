Pepperdine University Upgrades More Than 160 Classrooms with Hybrid Classroom Solution Featuring Panasonic Pan/Tilt/Zoom Camera for Remote Learning Instruction

Together with ClearTech, Altadena, CA, one of the University's preferred AV technology providers, Pepperdine deployed the hybrid IP-based solution with Panasonic's PTZ cameras in 166 classrooms across its five Southern California campuses to support distance learning for its graduate and undergraduate community.

Professional video technology played a big part in the University's solution to ensure its professors had the tools needed to teach online with their pedagogy, despite not having students physically in the classroom. Pepperdine's faculty and students use the Zoom video conferencing platform for virtual classrooms and hybrid online courses.

"We didn't want our faculty to feel like they had to re-learn the technology, depending on where they taught. We needed a solution that would be turnkey and completely location agnostic, so no matter where you're teaching, you could walk into the room and it was going to feel the same as every other space," said Jared Mukai, Ph.D., manager of AV technologies and special projects at Pepperdine.

"There were a lot of complexities we needed to work through on a very tight timeline to ensure we'd be ready to support our students and teachers with online class instruction by mid-August. We evaluated various scenarios but with the uncertainty of the new academic year, we knew we needed a solution that could support all types of learning environments," continued Mukai. "ClearTech's EduFLEX solution with Panasonic's PTZ cameras was the clear choice given its reliability, flexibility and versatility to transform distance learning environments into engaging teaching experiences."

Christina DeBono, president, ClearTech, said, "Pepperdine required a remote learning solution they could count on not to fail as the deployment was mission critical to the university. Our EduFLEX solution with Panasonic's PTZ camera delivers an in-person, campus-like experience remotely with simplicity and ease of operation."

The Panasonic AW-HE38H PTZ camera within the EduFLEX system offers many benefits for remote learning including: superb HD video quality, precision 22X optical zoom to capture crisp close-ups, a wide viewing angle and pan/tilt range, PoE+ for easy installation and power supply via LAN cable, and USB and microSD card built-in recording.

In addition to using Panasonic PTZ cameras, Pepperdine has standardized on Panasonic projectors throughout its campuses to provide an invaluable tool to engage students visually and improve student participation and learning retention. The reliable, easy-to-install Panasonic PT-RZ570 1-chip projectors are used by the school in a large number of its classrooms, and the PT-RZ12K and PT-RZ21K 3-Chip DLP laser projectors have been installed in lecture halls like Elkins Auditorium.

For more information about Panasonic 'Top of the Class' education program and its professional video and projector products, visit https://na.panasonic.com/us/top-of-the-class or contact Panasonic at 877-803-8492.

About Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America

Panasonic System Solutions Company of North America, a division of Panasonic Corporation of North America, delivers game-changing technology solutions that deliver customized experiences to drive better outcomes—for our customers and our customers' customers. Panasonic designs and manufactures reliable, flexible and dependable products and solutions to help create, capture and deliver information of all types, especially where, when and how it is needed. The complete suite of Panasonic professional solutions for government and commercial enterprises of all sizes addresses unified business communications, mobile computing, security and surveillance, retail point-of-sale, office productivity, audio and visual systems (projectors, displays & digital signage) and professional video production. To learn more and Panasonic's business products and solutions visit: https://na.panasonic.com/us/audio-video-solutions.

About Panasonic Corporation of North America

Newark, NJ-based Panasonic Corporation of North America is committed to creating a better life and a better world by enabling its business-to-business customers through innovations in Sustainable Energy, Immersive Entertainment, Integrated Supply Chains and Mobility Solutions. The company is the principal North American subsidiary of Osaka, Japan-based Panasonic Corporation. One of Interbrand's Top 100 Best Global Brands of 2019, Panasonic is a leading technology partner and integrator to businesses, government agencies and consumers across the region. Learn more about Panasonic's ideas and innovations at www.na.panasonic.com/us.

