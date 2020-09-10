Pepsi® and Bills Hall-of-Fame Running Back Thurman Thomas Bring Epic Tailgate Truck to Buffalo

To kick things off, today, Pepsi dropped a digital short dubbed 'Bills My Ride' featuring Thurman showing off the awesome features of the custom Bills tailgate truck, including a stocked fridge, tailgating games, a branded table and more. The content launches a larger consumer sweeps where Bills fans can enter for a chance to win a visit to their home from the Pepsi Bills truck during the season. Three lucky fans will be alerted instantly if they won, and other fans will have the chance to win ultimate prizes like jerseys and footballs signed by Thurman himself. To enter, fans should visit MadeForBillsWatching.com for more details.

"Being part of the Bills family is such an honor and I can't even begin to tell you how much I love and appreciate our fans," says Buffalo Bills legend Thurman Thomas. "I'm excited to team up with Pepsi and bring excitement to the Bills family with a tailgate experience like they've never seen with the one-of-a-kind Pepsi Tailgate Truck - Bills fans are going to love it."

"Buffalo Bills fans are known for their legendary tailgates and unapologetic excitement come game day," says Umi Patel, CMO, PepsiCo North Division. "So this year, Pepsi is bringing the tailgate to fans and showing them that the ultimate game day experience can still happen, even if it's at home, through fans' passion and excitement for their home team."

Pepsi is thrilled to partner with the Bills and help bring fans closer to the action on game day! Throughout the season, MadeforBillsWatching.com, which is part of the larger "Made for Football Watching" campaign spotlighting and celebrating the "elite" football watchers around the country, will house the sweepstakes and even more prizing like custom Bills tables, a charcoal grill and retailer gift cards, as well as free downloadable content like Zoom backgrounds and local Buffalo and Bills' specific food and beverage recipes to enjoy this season. Fans can also look out for Bills co-branded "Billieve" 12-pack cases of Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar and Diet Pepsi cans.

