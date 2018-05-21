Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences

PURCHASE, N.Y., May 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the launch of the Pepsi Generations summer music campaign, Pepsi is excited to debut its all-new "This Is the Pepsi" commercial featuring award-winning singer/songwriter, Dierks Bentley. As the latest celebrity to join the Pepsi family, Bentley is teaming up with the brand as part of the Generations campaign to give fans an inside look at the seasonal collection of Pepsi Stuff. See here for the new advertisement, featuring a real code – GETSTUFF – that fans can use. The partnership with Bentley marks the first of many exciting country music experiences for fans brought to you by Pepsi this summer.

“This Is The Pepsi That Gets You Stuff” 2018 Pepsi Generations summer TVC, featuring Dierks Bentley. Dierks Bentley in the “This Is The Pepsi That Gets You Stuff” 2018 Pepsi Generations summer advertisement.

In addition to the summer-inspired retro gear, Pepsi Stuff is also offering fans exclusive music giveaways, featuring a chance to win tickets to Bentley's recently announced Pepsi-sponsored 2018 Mountain High Tour and private meet and greets with the artist himself. For more information on these giveaways, please visit PepsiStuff.com.

Pepsi is also proud to be a sponsor of Bentley's own Seven Peaks Music Festival located in the mountain town of Buena Vista, Colorado. The festival will take place Aug. 31 through Sept. 2, and include special appearances by Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne, LANCO, Elle King, Del McCoury, Sam Bush and The Cadillac Three, among others. For more information on Seven Peaks Music Festival, please visit SevenPeaksFestival.com.

Additionally, Pepsi is partnering with CMA Fest – the Ultimate Country Music Fan Experience in Nashville, Tenn. and most popular country music festival in the U.S. – to bring Bentley to stage to collaborate with a country music legend. Airing on the ABC Television Network in August 2018 as a three-hour national television special, the Pepsi-sponsored collaboration will bring together one of today's hottest country music stars with an iconic country legend to perform a song that's spanned generations. Pepsi will also have a fan activation onsite during the event.

Pepsi is celebrating summer with the continuation of this year's global creative campaign, Pepsi Generations, celebrating the brand's iconic role in music and pop culture spanning all generations. With the help of Pepsi musicians past and present, including King of Pop Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britney Spears, the new iteration of the campaign will continue to excite fans with a focus on music and entertainment programming, limited-edition cans, a seasonal release of Pepsi Stuff and breakthrough digital content. Pepsi will celebrate all summer long throughout the U.S. across the full Pepsi portfolio – Pepsi, Diet Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar and Pepsi Wild Cherry.

Visit Pepsi.com for more information on Pepsi Generations and join the conversation via @pepsi and #PepsiGenerations #ThisIsThePepsi #PepsiStuff.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ: PEP) products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $63 billion in net revenue in 2017, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

At the heart of PepsiCo is Performance with Purpose – our fundamental belief that the success of our company is inextricably linked to the sustainability of the world around us. We believe that continuously improving the products we sell, operating responsibly to protect our planet and empowering people around the world enable PepsiCo to run a successful global company that creates long-term value for society and our shareholders. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

About Dierks Bentley

Multi-PLATINUM selling singer/songwriter Dierks Bentley has built a reputation as both a forever-young drifter and a dedicated family man, put in millions of miles on headlining tours and taken the fearless stylistic detours of a truly authentic artist. He continues that journey with his highly anticipated ninth studio album, THE MOUNTAIN (Capitol Records Nashville), set for release June 8th. Reaching a new creative high, Bentley co-wrote 10 of the 13 new tracks that are unified by themes of presence and positivity, and range in style from textured rock to acoustic folk, feeling both rooted and expansive at the same time. After 15 years in Country music, the mountains Bentley has climbed could form a range of their own. To date, the Arizona native has scored 17 No. Ones and 13 GRAMMY nominations – including at least one stemming from each of his last six albums. Bentley has amassed more than one billion digital streams, countless additional nominations from the ACM, CMA and Billboard Music Awards and has been a Grand Ole Opry member for over a decade. After his 2017 tour claimed the top spot on Billboard's Hot Tours selling over 750,000 tickets, Bentley will fuel arenas and amphitheaters throughout the summer with his 2018 MOUNTAIN HIGH TOUR. For more information visit www.dierks.com.

About CMA Fest

The Ultimate Country Music Fan Experience™ began in 1972 as Fan Fair®, which drew 5,000 fans to Nashville's Municipal Auditorium. Now in its 47th year, the legendary festival has become the city's signature Country Music event that hosts in excess of 90,000 fans from all 50 states and two dozen foreign countries. In 2017, CMA Fest featured 11 stages with over 350 artists, 1,100 musicians, and 167 hours of music – all to benefit music education. Since 2006, CMA and the CMA Foundation have donated more than $20 million to sustainable music education initiatives across the U.S. thanks to the fans who attend CMA Fest and the artists who perform for free. CMA Fest is filmed for a three-hour ABC Television Network special – the only U.S. music festival with an accompanying TV event. 2018 marks the 15th consecutive year of the broadcast.

