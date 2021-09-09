Pepsi® Brings Barry Sanders Into Fans' Kitchens to Help Prep Game Day Bites "Made for Lions Watching"

Today, Pepsi launched its "Made for Lions Watching" campaign with digital content featuring a virtual Sanders helping one family take their pre-game food prep up a notch, just in time for the coin toss. Through a new AR recipe experience exclusively on MadeforLionsWatching.com , viewers can bring the content to life and get Sanders help in creating Pepsi Glazed Ribs and other delicious recipes featured in the comfort of their home – or at least, that's what it will feel like.

"Thanks to Pepsi, I'm here to – virtually – help Lions' fans make the most out of game day all season long," says former Lions running back Barry Sanders. "It's just another way we're making every kickoff for Detroit feel even bigger and better, on and off the field."

On top of access to players via the new AR recipe experience, weekly Pepsi food and drink recipes, and epic content, Pepsi is thrilled to have teamed up with the Lions to also help fans prepare for the ultimate game day with an instant win sweepstakes featuring exciting, one-of-a-kind prizes.

"As fans across the country return to their favorite game day watching and game day eating traditions this year, we've teamed up with the Lions to help fans unapologetically enjoy the experience all season long," says Kathy Kennedy, Sr. Director of Marketing, PBNA North Division. "Pepsi wants to give fans the magic of gearing up for game day no matter where or with whom they find themselves watching this season."

By scanning the QR code on specially marked Lions Pepsi, Diet Pepsi and Pepsi Zero Sugar products in 20oz. and 12oz. cans in 12pk/15pk/24pk/36pk, or Pepsi and Diet Pepsi in 15pk minis through Oct. 16, fans can win prizes ranging from signed gear to team store gift cards and an authentic autographed helmet by legend Barry Sanders himself.

Fans who want to complete their game day meals by ordering in from their favorite local Pepsi pour restaurants on DoorDash during select Thursday night football games (9/30, 10/14, 11/4 and 12/9) will receive a $3 value when they add a Pepsi to their DoorDash order ($15 minimum).

The fan-made portal is part of Pepsi's larger "Made for Football Watching" campaign celebrating loyal football watchers and their personal game day rituals. For a chance to join the fun and for official sweepstakes rules, fans should head to Pepsi's official Lions fan-portal MadeforLionsWatching.com.

