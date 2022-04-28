PEPSI® Brings its New NITRO PEPSI™ Cola to Yankee Stadium by Giving Away One of the Smoothest Game Day Experiences in Baseball With Exclusive Suite Experience

During one of the Yankees' home games, the brand is giving away one-of-a-kind smooth game day experiences both on-field and in-suite. New Yorkers can enter for a chance to win tickets to the May 10 th game at Yankee Stadium and exclusive access to a decked-out Nitro Pepsi Suite, complete with Nitro Pepsi decor and experiences, Yankees swag, and more, with one lucky fan getting the chance to throw the game's ceremonial first pitch. The brand will also have smooth surprises in store for game day attendees to offer even more ways to sample and enjoy Nitro Pepsi.

New Yorkers have until April 29 to enter the sweepstakes by texting NITROPEPSI to 99888 for a chance to win prizes and enjoy an exclusive game-day experience on May 10th including:

One lucky grand prize winner will get the unique experience of throwing out the game's ceremonial first pitch along with a pair of tickets to the Nitro Pepsi Suite and signed Yankees memorabilia

20 additional winners will also receive a pair of tickets in the Nitro Pepsi Suite with Yankees swag, and more.

"Nitro Pepsi is all about a smooth experience from first sip. What better way than to show up at the iconic Yankee stadium to make the game-day experience as exciting as possible," said Nancy Rooney, CMO of PepsiCo Beverages North America North Division. "Whether it's surprise and delight moments for fans across the stadium or exclusive suite access to make watching even sweeter, we're so excited to be back celebrating baseball with fans at one of baseball's greatest venues."

In February, Pepsi turned the cola category on its head with Nitro Pepsi - the first-ever nitrogen-infused cola that's softer than a soft drink. Unlike other colas, it's creamy, smooth, and has a mesmerizing cascade of tiny bubbles topped off by a frothy foam head. Now, the product is officially rolling out nationwide including at Yankee Stadium, the only pro sports facility in the Tri-State Area to sell Nitro Pepsi, and available across the New York metro area at local bodegas, delis, grocery chains and other independent small businesses.

Fans can visit www.pepsipromos.com/nitrosmooth for more information and to enter without texting. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Message and data rates may apply. Open to legal residents of the U.S. residing in NY, NJ, or CT who are 18 years or older at time of entry. Sweepstakes ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on 4/29/22.

